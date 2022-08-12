5 must-see movies for those who marathoned ‘Sandman’ on Netflix

For a century, Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, was imprisoned in the Waking World (reality as we know it). His absence from the dream realm caused nightmares to escape causing terrible events, among them the rise of Nazism. main plot of sandmanauthor’s creation Neil Gaiman, the story was among the most watched on Netflix in the last week, with the premiere of the adapted series of the same name. For you who marathoned sandman and is already in a crisis of withdrawal, check out below five films that explore similar fantasies and offer the same atmosphere of gothic suspense.

would sigh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A cult example of horror cinema, Dario Argento’s 1977 film tells the story of an American ballerina who enters a famous ballet academy in Germany. Arriving there, she finds herself in a world of horror fueled by occult mythologies. The production won a remake in 2018, with Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, also available on Prime Video.

Coraline and the Secret World

Where to watch: Rental platforms like iTunes

Best film adaptation of a work by Neil Gaiman, the animation follows an 11-year-old girl who, during the night at her house, finds a passage to a parallel and idealized reality of her family. This new world, initially better than hers, gradually turns out to be a little sinister and dark.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Where to see it: rental platforms like Now

Continues after advertising

A beautiful film by the Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro, the plot set in 1944 shows the rise of Nazism by the grace of a little girl, who lives with a fascist general, married to her mother. As horror dominates reality, she encounters magical creatures and begins to perform tasks in order to become a princess in this other world.

constantine

Where to watch: HBO Max and rental platforms

Created by comic book artist Alan Moore, John Constantine is a demon hunter who has become a pop character in film and TV. One of the most mesmerizing adaptations about him is the 2005 film, with Keanu Reeves in the skin of the protagonist. In sandmanConstantine is played by actress Jenna Coleman, as an ancestor of the character, named Johanna.

The origin

Where to watch: HBO Max and rental platforms

In Christopher Nolan’s film, a thief (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) capable of entering people’s unconscious and stealing their secrets is hired for a difficult job. He gathers his team and explores the various layers of the mind of the man targeted by the robbery, while dealing with personal issues and a mind trained against such intrusions.