6 Batman Movies That Went In Trouble

Despite Batman being one of the characters in the universe of heroes, not all productions involving the Batman were well accepted. Some were even box office failures. We’ve gathered 6 Batman movies that had a problem and didn’t give the expected return. Check out:

Batman Returns (1992)

Image: Maratonando Pop

Batman- The Return has many fans, especially the admirers of actor Tim Burton, but the film was a failure at the box office and the studio defined the film as “very dark” and this characteristic hindered the sale of other licensed products related to Batman. The director left the franchise after heavy criticism.

Batman and Robin (1997)

Image: Critical Plane

Critics and viewers did not support the idea of ​​the hero having nipples and Gotham City being all in color. The production was a critical and box-office disappointment and further damaged the careers of actors Alicia Silverstone and Chris O’Donnell.

Catwoman (2004)

Image: Thenexus

Despite the character having many fans, the film was considered a joke. Even after Halle Berry won an Oscar for Best Actress, when she starred in Catwoman, Halle received the Golden Raspberry title, considered the Oscar for the worst films.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Image: Omelet

The movie that created a lot of expectations turned out not to be everything the audience expected. With several Batman villains, including Joker, but Jared Leto’s participation was considered small, which further displeased the public.

Justice League (2017)

Image: Being Incognito

Trying to follow Marvel’s line with the Avengers, DC let down the Justice League. The film had its release in a hasty way and the consequence was a film with poorly finished and disjointed visual effects. To make the situation even worse, director Zack Snyder had to leave the production for personal reasons and his absence reflected negatively on the film.

Batgirl (cancelled)

Image: CinePOP

The biggest surprise regarding the cancellation of Batgirl is the fact that the film is practically ready and the company has invested about 90 million dollars in the project. The decision came after the film had some test screenings ahead of its release. According to the New York Post, the tests were met with harsh criticism and negative reactions from the public. Despite the investment already made, the mighty Warner Bros. chose not to spend anything else on DC’s production.