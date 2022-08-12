65-year-old journalist says he can score Hulk, from Galo: ‘Ordinary player’

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Forward Hulk, from Atltico, before the match against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the Copa Libertadores

Journalist Fbio Sormani mocked the phase of striker Hulk, from Atltico. During the program “football 90‘, gives ESPN, the commentator said that the professional of Galo , today, a “common player”. In addition, the communicator stated that he was in a position to mark shirt 7 alvinegro.

“Atltico lost a great player. Now, they have a common player. That Hulk, who faced everything, everyone… Today, I feel capable of marking the Hulk, at 65 years of age. The Hulk no longer causes fear of defenders as it used to cause. I, who defended the Hulk’s presence in the Brazilian National Team, don’t defend it anymore. I defend Pedro”, fired Sormani.

This Wednesday (11), before Atltico was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores to Palmeiras, on penalties, 6-5, Hulk wasted a chance face-to-face with goalkeeper Weverton, from Verdo. In the second half, the attacker, free, inside the area, finished from left to outside.

With that, the match at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, ended in 0 to 0 and went to penalties due to the score of 2 to 2 of the first game, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. Hulk was the first to charge and convert the charge. However, in the end, the Rooster was defeated.

Stage of the ‘alvinegro hero’

Hulk hasn’t lived his best moment with the Atlético shirt. In the last eight games, the forward scored just one goal, from a penalty, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals against Palmeiras.

Technical leader of Galo, Hulk is still the team’s top scorer in the season. In 2022, there are 39 games, 24 balls in the net and 5 assists – an average of 0.74 participations in goals per game.