7 movies and series about female autonomy – EQL

“The Queen’s Gambit” shows the female strength to survive in male environments (Photo: Disclosure)

Learning more about autonomy is a key piece for women who dream of becoming self-possessed and completely independent; in every sense of the word.

In addition to seeking to study more about the importance of autonomy, it is worth betting on entertainment as a way to acquire new insights, learning and inspiration on the subject.

Through plots, whether real or fantasy, films and series seek to reproduce on screens the dramas that are often part of real life.

See below 7 movies and series about female autonomy:

“Persuasion”

Available on Netflix

Based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, the film tells the story of Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a young woman who was forced by her family to break off their engagement after discovering that her partner Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) was experiencing financial difficulties. Almost a decade later, she meets him again and discovers that she is still in love with him.

“Lovely Women”

Available on Amazon Prime Video

During the American Civil War, sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) are led to mature rapidly even during their adolescence. Based on a novel of the same name, the film shows the different personalities of the young women, as well as the challenges shared by them due to the simple fact of being women.

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Available on Netflix

The miniseries tells the story of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphan who turns out to be a chess prodigy. One of the only women in her segment, the young woman finds herself in a unique and, for the most part, lonely routine. But at the age of 22, she has to juggle resounding success with addictions, family trauma and love issues.

“Girlboss”

Available on Netflix

Based on a bestseller, the comedy tells the professional trajectory of Sophia Amoruso (Britt Robertson), a young rebel who finds herself broke in an unsatisfying job. With an urgency for change, she ends up creating an online clothing sales business that, overnight, becomes a huge success on the internet. Thus, the protagonist is challenged to mature to lead a prosperous and millionaire business.

“The Suffragettes”

Available on Star+

At the beginning of the 20th century, when women still did not have the right to vote in the United Kingdom, a group of militants decided to protest to get the attention of local politicians. When she discovers the movement, Maud Watts (Carey Mulligan) begins to cooperate with the new feminists, overcoming the oppression of family and acquaintances to fight for equality.

“The iron Lady”

Available on Netflix

Before acquiring the status of “Iron Lady” in the high sphere of British power, Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep) had to face a series of prejudices in the role of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In a male-dominated universe, she opted for unpopular measures to lift the country out of economic recession during the 1970s, as well as leading the nation during the controversial Falklands War.

“Mona Lisa Smile”

Available on HBO Max

In the 1950s, Katharine Watson (Julia Roberts) is a recently graduated teacher who starts teaching at one of the most traditional colleges in the United States, Wellesley College. There, the young woman comes across schoolgirls who were raised to become nothing more than wives and mothers. Determined to open the students’ eyes to other realities, the protagonist begins to teach concepts against the local norm, inspiring the students to aspire to a different life.

