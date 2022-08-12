Abel talks with Endrick and indicates opportunity at Palmeiras

One of the biggest promises of the Palmeiras base, the 16-year-old striker returned from injury in the representation of the team

After beating Goiás 3-0 on Sunday (7), in a match valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras increased their lead in the competition. Reaching 45 points, six away from the vice, the team led by Abel Ferreira continued with the good moment for Libertadores.

With the victory on penalties against Atlético Mineiro on the night of last Wednesday (10), Verdão reached another semifinal and has the chance to move to the third consecutive final. The opponent alviverde will be the winner of the duel between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes, from Argentina. The first leg was a 0-0 draw, and the return, at Arena da Baixada, could mark the meeting between Palmeiras and Felipão in the tournament.

In the re-presentation after the drama, this Thursday (11), the air was different. That’s because young Endrick, one of the main promises of Brazilian football, returned to training with the professional team. At the age of 16, he recovered from a sprained right ankle and played 20 minutes of Palmeiras’ last match in the under-20, in the 5-0 rout over São Bento. Now, he craves his debut on the top team.

With a contract published in the IDB, Endrick is registered with Libertadores and can be listed for the Brazilian Championship games. During training, Abel took time to talk individually with the young striker, who has heavy competition for the position: Rony, López, Merentiel and Navarro are ahead of him. The trend is that, at the moment, he continues training in the professional and occasionally plays in the under-20.