“About R$ 31 million”; Corinthians wants to hire Flamengo’s favorite to wear the 10 left by Willian

Among the options, people from São Paulo seem to have this one as the one they like the most, but they need to run due to the end of the window in Brazil

O Flamengo returned to stamp a smile on the faces of fans, just as he did in 2019, when he was considered a “bogeyman” in South America, winning several titles and showing high-level football on the field. The team led by Dorival Júnior, after going through a few good times with Paulo Sousa, is taking higher flights and allowing them to dream.

Allied to the performance in the four lines, the board helped a lot and brought specific reinforcements, which promise to increasingly influence the results, since it maintains the level of the holders when they are called and often manage to raise them. The expectation at the moment is extremely high, even more when it comes to Libertadores, in which they reached the semifinals.

The victories over Corinthians made the difference between the squads clear, but the Paulistas are wishing for something new: after the last game, in the red-black victory inside Maracanã, Willian ended up informing that he would terminate the contract there and change the airas his wife would not have adapted to Brazil, in addition to receiving threats from fans.

Knowing the departure of shirt 10, which is already confirmed, Alvinegro left for the market and runs against time, as the window closes on the 15th., that is, there are only 3 days left for negotiations to be made behind the scenes. The intention there, however, is to bring a reinforcement with the same characteristics, but younger than the veteran.

Along these lines, according to the portal “Metrópole”, the dream of consumption is a “baby” of Flamengo, who currently plays for Al Hilal: Michael. However, recently, Botafogo made an attempt to “rescue” the striker, but the Arab club charged US$ 6 million (around R$ 31 million at the current price) for 50% of the economic rights. The fact that “Micha”, as he was called, has already publicly shown his interest in returning to play in Brazilian football, may contribute.