Adam Sandler’s Relatives Appear in Make-Away Wife And You Didn’t Even Notice – Movie News

Adam Sandler is one of the biggest names in comedy cinema worldwide. In addition to his characteristic roles as the cute average guy who conquers the most beautiful girl in town, the actor’s films have another very recurring aspect: the participation of the star’s friends and family.

For his films, the actor usually casts his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, as well as his wife Jaqueline. From Big Daddy to more recent productions like Mystery in the Mediterranean, several family members of Adam Sandler’s family have been on the big screen alongside the actor, with small but frequent cameos.

The casting doesn’t just happen because Adam Sandler is the protagonist, but also because he has great experience as a producer, having launched his own film production company named Happy Madison Productions. Founded in 1999, the company is inspired by two successful films in its career: Happy Gilmore (The Golfing Freak) and Billy Madison (The Goofy Heir).

One of the cases in which people close to Adam Sandler appear on the scene occurs in one of the most repercussions films here in Brazil and reruns all the time on pay TV channels and also on open screens: Wife of Mentirinha.

The comedy has a cast formed by Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and Bailee Madison, actress of the new version of Pretty Little Liars. In the plot, Sandler plays Danny Maccabbee, a successful plastic surgeon who, after being betrayed by his ex-wife, decides to live fast and without commitment.

In one of those quick nights, he meets Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), a young woman and, after a night together, she finds a ring in the boy’s pants pocket and believes he is married. To get away with it, she invents a false life in which her office assistant is, in fact, her flamboyant wife.

The lie escalates to a super family trip, where Danny ends up connecting even more with the assistant, played by Jennifer Aniston, instead of the young Palmer. In addition, he is also enchanted by the girl’s two children and considers living a new life alongside the trio.

What few know is that the film has the presence of Jackie Sandler, his wife in real life. In the plot, she plays Veruca, Danny’s ex-fiancée who cheated on him. Furthermore, her cousin Jana Sandler is also in Fake wifeplaying one of the bridesmaids at the wedding that never took place.