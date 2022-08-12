‘Ahsoka’: Rosario Dawson Says The Series “Is Fascinating As A Religious Experience”

Last weekend, Rosario Dawson (‘The Mandalorian’) made an appearance in Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and answered a series of questions about the upcoming series dedicated to Ahsoka Tano.

Asked about Admiral Thrawn’s whereabouts since the animation’s last seasonStar Wars: Rebels‘, the actress said only that the villain is hidden, but confirmed that the series will show Ahsoka in her hunt for the character.

For those who don’t remember, Thrawn disappeared along with Ezra Bridger at the end of ‘rebels‘, and is revealed in ‘the Mandalorian‘ that Ahsoka is trying to find them.

“That guy… Well, he’s hiding. Maybe we can get Scarlet Witch to help us, because she can jump across Multiverses, right? Lets go Girl”joked Dawson. “Obviously, we’re trying to track down Thrawn, so we’ll see what happens…”

She then praised the work of the showrunner Dave Filoni and said that watching an episode of the series was such a fascinating religious experience.

“Here’s the thing… I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but Dave [Filoni] and saw one of the edited episodes, and he approached me and said it was pretty much ‘a religious experience’.”

Rumors had already pointed out that Thrawn is the one who would be in control of the Empire, and that he would be the superior of Moff Gideo (Giancarlo Esposito).

As ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘The Mandalorian‘ takes place after the events of ‘Return of the Jedi’, it seems likely that Thrawn played a key role in the attempt to resurrect Emperor Palpatine, giving rise to the First Order’s first steps.

So, you’re curious to watch ‘Ahsoka‘?

The premiere is scheduled for 2023, still no specific date.

Remembering that Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker following his recent return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘.

Other additions to the roster include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

