Alberto Renault’s series ‘Home – Interior Life’ wins a new season

Alberto Renault is full of joy with the arrival of his documentary series “Lar – Vida Interior” in Bahia. The show, which debuted with success in 2021 on GNT, is preparing for the release of the second season, scheduled for August 19 at 11 pm.

The series shows the beauty inserted in everyday life, living in the post-pandemic and the rediscovery of life in the city, countryside or in the countryside. “It’s not a house and decoration program, it’s much more about people’s relationship with aspects of the house, an affective reflection of these spaces”, he tells to the GLMRM.

Participation of Armando Babaioff. Photo: Disclosure

In the first season, Renault, who is the director of the program, used his experience – and delicacy – to enter into the intimacy of anonymous and famous people such as Gilberto Gil, Regina Casé, Camila Pitanga and other personalities to reveal how they live in their homes and their relationships. intimate relationships with their homes, with episodes recorded in Rio and São Paulo.

For the second season, the recordings extend to Bahia, where he recorded with actor Luiz Miranda, for example. Glória Pires, Lilia Cabral, Fernanda Torres, Marieta Severo, Rita Wainer, Du Moscovis, Débora Bloch and Felipe Morozini are some of the names that opened their homes to reveal their affective connections with their homes in the new season, which will have 10 episodes, going through 60 homes.

“It is always a rich experience to meet people in their homes, where they reveal a lot about who they are and what they think. Each visit is like the first, because people are unique, each meeting is unique”, says the director.