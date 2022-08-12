All About Marvel’s “Thunderbolts”

Those who follow Gizmodo will remember that in the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we reported that Marvel made official the feature of the “Thunderbolts”, a comic book team formed by villains and anti-heroes.

Well, the film is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024, and will be part of Phase 5, the closing phase. The members of the project have not yet been confirmed.

Still During Comic-Con, Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the team will also be formed by new villains, who have not yet been introduced to the MCU.

In addition, the characters’ mission must be for something supposedly noble, because in an official Disney press release the Thunderbolts were described as “an exciting new group of heroes”.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/RbeUukAbdj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Who are “Thunderbolts”?

In comics, the “Thunderbolts” emerged in the 1990s, being a group made up of Marvel villains. Baron Zemo, tired of being defeated by the “Avengers”, decides to gather other members of the villainous group Masters of Terror, giving them new “heroic” identities so that they can continue their life of crime, albeit discreetly.

Introduced in the comic “The Incredible Hulk #449” (1997) the team of heroes seemed to be the hope of a world in which the “Avengers” and the “Fantastic Four” were absent. They promised “Justice… Like lightning!” and they had no connections with the government, nor did they consider themselves heroes. As Citizen V, the leader of the Thunderbolts, put it well, they were mere “volunteers”.

The group led by Baron Zemo who, along with the villains, intended to take revenge on Captain America. However, before the “Thunderbolts” could reach the hero, the Onslaught saga occurred. To defeat the powerful villain, the Avengers team and also the entire Fantastic Four sacrificed themselves.

Now, in a land without heroes, Zemo saw the perfect opportunity to put a plan of power into action. Thus, to conquer public opinion, the Masters of Evil began to behave like heroes and assumed a new identity, the “Thunderbolts”.

To lead the group, which would be a perfect replacement for the Avengers, Baron Zemo creates a “heroic” alter-ego, changing his name to Citizen V.

Initially, Zemo’s plan is a success and the “Thunderbolts” are applauded worldwide and win the heart of Helen Takahama, who joins the team as the heroine Shock.

However, it doesn’t take long for the mask to fall off, and soon, Helen Takahama and the world discover the truth behind the group, which ends up being disbanded.

The formation of “Thunderbolts”

The group was formed by supervillains posing as heroes, and in certain incarnations they actually do good. In addition to Zemo, the group had cameos from Absorbing Man, Crossbones, Bullseye, Ghost, Venom, Swordsman, Radioactive Man, Taskmaster, Batroc, Moondragon and some ambivalently motivated superheroes such as Black Widow, Winter Soldier. , Hawkeye, Luke Cage, Moon Knight, Punisher, Ghost Rider, Elektra, Deadpool and members of the Inhumans – among many others. The vast majority of these characters have already appeared in live-action in the MCU.

the film of “Thunderbolts”

The team’s arrival in the MCU was hinted at in the Black Widow solo movie, which saw Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine recruiting characters like John Walker, the American Agent.

7The plot of “Thunderbolts” is still under wraps. It is known that the film will revolve around a group of supervillains sent on missions commissioned by the government, but there are not many details on how this plot will unfold, nor on which characters will be a part.

The movie is supposed to show the team as a kind of “Suicide Squad”, which does covert missions for the government. According to Deadline, Marvel would have already contacted some interpreters of the characters that are part of the MCU to ensure they are available to reprise their roles in the production.

With this, it is believed that in theaters the group of “Thunderbolts” is the one being brought together by Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), who has already recruited the new Black Widow (Florence Pugh) and the American Agent ( Wyatt Russell) in the movie “Black Widow” and the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

In addition to them, the behavior of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” can also indicate a candidate, without Zemo himself (Daniel Brühl), seen in the same series. Other names include the Trainer (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Abomination (Tim Roth) and even the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

The film already has a script, which was signed by Eric Pearson, screenwriter of “Black Widow”, and will be directed by Jake Schreier, from “Frank and the Robot” (2012), “Paper Towns” (2015) and music videos from Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper.