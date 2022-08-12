All Daniel Kaluuya movies ranked from worst to best » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Since his film debut in the 2008 film Cassbritish actor Daniel Kaluuya appeared in over a dozen films, all of which can be ranked in order of worst to best. Thanks to his work on critically acclaimed thrillers and top-grossing blockbusters in recent years, as well as his Oscar-winning performance in the historical drama Judas and the Black MessiahKaluuya is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. To date, Kaluuya has appeared in 13 theatrical feature films, but he also has an impressive body of work, including both TV and stage appearances.

Daniel Kaluuya was born on February 24, 1989, in London, England to Ugandan parents. At an early age, Kaluuya was involved in improvisational theater and began acting at his local art school. At age 20, Kaluuya starred in several theater shows, most notably her lead role in Great goal, which won him the Critics’ Circle Theater Award for Outstanding Newcomers. One of Kaluuya’s first TV roles was in the popular British series skins alongside other young actors who went on to have successful careers, including Dev Patel.

At 33, Daniel Kaluuya has established himself as one of today’s most in-demand movie stars, recently being named as a candidate for the next James Bond or the next Bond villain. Frequent contributor Jordan Peele has named Kaluuya his favorite actor in the world, and there’s no doubt that the versatile artist has an exciting career ahead of him. For now, here’s a look at all of Daniel Kaluuya’s movies so far, ranked from worst to best.

Chat room is a thriller directed by Hideo Nakata based on Edna Walsh’s novel of the same name. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as William, a British teenager who lives his life online and opens a chat room where he meets other troubled teens, including Daniel Kaluuya’s Mo. Every member of the chatroom has problems that William tries to solve in unconventional ways that continually backfire. . Chat roomIt’s interesting concept is let down by disjointed stories and shallow characters that squander the talents of its young cast.

Written and directed by Eran Creevy, Welcome to Punch is a crime drama starring actor James McAvoy. The film revolves around an elusive criminal named Jacob Sternwood, played by Mark Strong, who returns to London for the first time in years. This homecoming gives Detective Inspector Lewinsky (McAvoy) one last chance to arrest him. Daniel Kaluuya has a supporting role as one of Lewinksy’s intelligence team members. While Welcome to Punch was deservedly praised for its action sets, the film ends up being let down by its unoriginal plot, which not even McAvoy can save.

Oliver Parker’s spy comedy Johnny English Reborn is the second installment of the James Bond parody Johnny English film trilogy. The sequel again stars comedian Mr. Bean, Rowan Atkinson as Johnny English, whose ultimate mission is to stop an assassination attempt on the Chinese prime minister. Kaluuya plays English’s sidekick Colin Tucker in what was his most prominent film role at the time, but unfortunately Johnny English Reborn received largely negative reviews because of its lazy spoofing of the spy genre.

Directed by Jacqui Morris, this adaptation of the work of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol retells the well-known story as a narrated ballet. Along with a cast that includes Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis and Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya voices the Ghost of the Christmas Gift. While the film is visually impressive, the adaptation is less exciting and less re-watchable compared to other famous ones. ONE Christmas Carol movie adaptations, such as The Muppets’ Christmas Carol.

Cass is a British crime biopic directed by Jon S. Baird that follows the true story of Carol “Cass” Pennant, a former football hooligan. Daniel Kaluuya has a small role as a younger version of the titular Cass, who grows up to become a key member of the feared Inter City Firm, a violent group of West Ham United supporters. Cass is full of good acting, but does little to differentiate itself from other football fan movies that were released around the same time, such as Green Street Hooligans.

The sequel to 2010 Blast offby Jeff Wadlow kick ass 2 is a satirical superhero film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular vigilante. Set five years after the original, kick ass 2 sees Kick-Ass join a group of street heroes, led by Jim Carrey’s Colonel Stars and Stripes, who take on a gang of villains that includes Daniel Kaluuya’s Black Death. kick ass 2 did not reach the same heights as the first film and received mixed reviews, with its high level of violence causing controversy.

by Steve McQueen widows is a thriller that follows a group of women who attempt a high-stakes heist to pay off Jamal Manning, a crime boss who has had $2 million stolen by the women’s late husbands. The cast stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki as the titular widows, and Daniel Kaluuya plays Jatemme Manning, Jamal’s younger brother and enforcer. In addition to delivering shares, widows also addresses important topics such as sexism and police brutality. Although widows It didn’t win any major awards, it made multiple critics’ lists of the 10 best movies of 2018.

In his second collaboration with Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya stars in the sci-fi horror film No. Kaluuya plays OJ, a farmer who tries to record evidence of a UFO with his sister Em, played by Keke Palmer. Kaluuya and Palmer’s performances were widely praised, and although No may not be Jordan Peele’s best film to date, it once again showcases the talented filmmaker’s talent for creating original horror films fit for the 21st century.

Denis Villeneuve sicario is an action thriller that features a cast including Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro. The film follows FBI Special Agent Kate Macer (Blunt)’s mission to take down a powerful drug dealer. Daniel Kaluuya has a supporting role as Reggie Wayne, Kate’s partner who is training to become a special agent. The excellent performances of sicarioBlunt’s cast, particularly Blunt, was widely praised. Marking Denis Villeneuve’s seventh feature film, sicario also received Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Sound Editing.

queen and skinny is the directorial debut of Melina Matsoukas, best known for her work on music videos for Beyoncé and Rihanna. A modern take on a classic Bonnie and Clyde story, queen and skinny centers on a young black couple who flee after killing a police officer in self-defense. Daniel Kaluuya co-stars as Ernest “Slim” Hines opposite Jodie Turner-Smith’s Angela “Queen” Johnson. One of Daniel Kaluuya’s best yet unseen films, queen and skinny received numerous accolades and nominations, including four Black Reel Awards.

by Ryan Coogler Black Panther follows Chadwick Bosman’s T’Challa as he fights for his crown as King of Wakanda as he is challenged by Killmonger, his cousin who wants to use Wakanda’s vibranium technology to start a global revolution. Daniel Kaluuya plays W’Kabi, T’Challa’s former best friend. He joins forces with the enemy when Killmonger kills Ulysses Klaue, another Marvel villain who killed W’Kabi’s parents. Black Panther is one of the best and most successful films in the MCU, having grossed over $1.3 billion and has the distinction of being the only Marvel film to win at least one Oscar – in fact, it took home three: Best Design for Production, Best Costume Design and Best Original Score.

Comedian-turned-filmmaker Jordan Peele made his feature directorial debut with Go out. Starring Daniel Kaluuya in his breakout role as Chris Washington, Go out tells the twisted story of a family who transplant their brains into other people’s bodies to achieve immortality. Go out pays homage to classic horrors and in its own right is one of the best horror films of the 2010s. Despite its small budget, Jordan Peele’s debut film was a box office success and Go out also won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, receiving three more nominations, including a Best Actor nomination for Daniel Kaluuya.

Shaka King biographical crime film Judas and the Black Messiah tops the list of the best films by Daniel Kaluuya. Kaluuya stars as Fred Hampton, the real-life American activist who was a prominent member of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s. Judas and the Black Messiah tells the true story of Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), a petty criminal who was recruited by the FBI to infiltrate the Black Panther Party and befriend Fred Hampton to provide information. The global pandemic has hurt the film’s box office returns, but Judas and the Black Messiah received positive reviews thanks to its gripping take on the story and a standout performance by Daniel Kaluuya which won him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.