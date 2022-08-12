AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.8.1 arrives optimized for the game Marvel Spider-Man Remastered

Thymesia and Halo Infinite also gained optimizations

AMD has released the drivers Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1 featuring enhanced support for the Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on AMD Radeon graphics cards. The Thymesia game also received optimizations, in addition to Halo Infinite receiving support for Variable Rate Shading.

AMD Adrenalin 22.8.1 drivers highlights

– Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered™

– Thymesia™

– Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading for Halo Infinite™

Enhanced Sync improvements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD Software to provide further stability, and a better overall experience with your AMD PC.

corrections

Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Video output will freeze in Project Zomboid™.

Games based on LOVE2D™ engine may be rendered incorrectly.

Stormworks: Build and Rescue™ crashes during start up.

Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.

Supported boards:

– Radeon RX 6000 Series, Radeon RX 5000 Series, Radeon VII, RX Vega, RX500, RX400.

To download the new drivers and get more information, just access this link to the AMD website.