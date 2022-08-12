America makes official agreement with Emmanuel Martinez, who arrives in BH this Friday

photo: Publicity/Barcelona Barcelona midfielder Martinez arrives in BH this Friday to sign with America America made official, this Thursday (11), the agreement with the attacking midfielder Emmanuel Martinez, who belongs to Barcelona-EQU. The club also revealed that the 28-year-old Argentine will arrive in Belo Horizonte at 12:30 pm this Friday, to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract. We inform you that Emmanuel Martnez will arrive in Brazil this Friday, at 12:30, at Confins Airport! Upon arrival, he will carry out the medical examinations for the effectiveness of the contract! %uD83D%uDC30%uD83D%uDC9A#PraCimaDelesCoelho #SomosVolt — America FC %u270A%uD83C%uDFFF (@AmericaMG) August 11, 2022

Coelho finalized the details of the negotiation with the Ecuadorian team on Wednesday night. Martinez arrives at America permanently, as does his former Barcelona teammate, Gonzalo Mastriani.

The Uruguayan striker was even decisive for Emmanuel’s ‘yes’. The midfielder had not accepted the Minas Gerais club’s initial proposal, but changed his mind in recent days. Also on Wednesday, Martinez removed the status of a Barcelona player from the biography of his Instagram profile.

The Argentine leaves Ecuador after two seasons in Guayaquil, with 103 matches, 16 goals and 15 assists. He participated in the team’s two games against America this season, in the third phase of the Copa Libertadores.

At the Minas Gerais club, Martinez will compete for position with Al, Bentez and Indio Ramrez in the middle, in addition to Pedrinho and Felipe Azevedo on the left wing.

In addition to Martinez and Mastriani, América has also signed defender Ricardo Silva (without a club) and midfielder Martn Bentez (ex-Grmio) in this transfer window.