Anitta leaves Nubank’s Board of Directors

This Tuesday (9), the Nubank announced that the singer Anitta is no longer part of the Administrative Council of digital banking. This occurred after 14 months of being part of the collegiate. Currently members of the collegiate:

Anita Sands;

Daniel Goldberg;

Doug Leone;

Jacqueline Reses;

Luis Alberto Moreno;

Muhtar Kent;

Rogerio Calderon;

David Vélez (chairman of the board).

according to Nubank statement, the singer will become the global brand ambassador, as part of the company’s marketing. This is a measure that both have growing global ambitions. Who will replace the singer on the board will be the former chief technology officer of Uber, Thuan Pham. This is also vice president of the software and technology company VMWare.

Anitta’s career at Nubank

When the company announced the singer would join the board in 2021, Nubank said she would help improve the bank’s services and products. For this, Anitta would participate in quarterly meetings with the board to assist in strategic decisions about the future of the business.

According to Nubank, over the last year, anita played a key role with his business experience and his knowledge of marketing to consumers. The fintech says that the businesswoman contributed to the definition of the ESG strategy, helping to launch Instituto Nu and other relevant topics.

In a statement released by the bank, Anitta highlighted that she is still a shareholder of the company, and that she believes in it a lot. “Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I take on this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people,” she said.

Technology courses

Just last month, Nubank also announced that it should provide about ten thousand places for professional courses. These will be completely free and geared towards the area of ​​technology. This project is basically a social impact initiative, whose partners are the Nu Institute and the online teaching platform Descomplica.

The course classes will have topics such as web and FrontEnd development. The courses also include a range of studies to prepare for the job market, which in turn cover a variety of subjects such as diversity, soft skills and project management.

The vacancies of the courses will be directed especially to people over 18 years old, who live in a state of social vulnerability. The program also foresees that 50% of the vacancies will be directed to black people, and of these, 30% will be directed to women. According to the company, this is a mechanism to increase this share that operates in the technology area.

Data from the Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies from 2018, only about 10% of black women work in technology companies in the country, hence the idea for the project.

For the year 2022, the Nubank only 3,000 vacancies will be available. The remaining seven thousand should be opened in the first half of next year. Registration can be done on the program’s website through the link: https://parceiros.descomplica.com.br/nubank/nuvem. Enrollment began on July 27.