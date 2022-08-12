AppleTv+ releases cast and first images of Lessons In Chemistry series with Brie Larson

AppleTV+ announced today (12) that recordings of Lessons In Chemistry already happen and released the full cast of the attraction starring Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

The project was announced in 2021 and will arrive on the platform in 2023.

Brie Larson Stars in Apple TV+ Period Series Lessons In Chemistry

In addition to Larson, the series also has actors in the cast. Lewis Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann and Beau Bridges.

Set in the early 1950s, the series follows the young Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put aside by society at the time, which considered that women should only take care of household chores, not dedicate themselves to have other professional jobs.

When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant and fired from her lab, she finds herself a single mother on her own. She then accepts a job as host of a cooking show aimed at housewives, but suddenly realizes that men listen to what she has to say and not just the recipes. So she starts using this platform to try to get back to her true passion: science.

The series is based on the book by Bonnie Garmus with the same name.

Lessons In Chemistry arrives in 2023.

