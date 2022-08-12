Aquaman 2 Is “Much Funnier” Than The First, Says Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa guarantees that Aquaman 2 will be even more humorous than its predecessor. In an interview with GQ, the star tried to avoid spoilers while talking about the film.

“It’s a lot funnier than the first one. I had a lot of fun with… And we have a lot of… It’s a reference to…”joked Momoa. “I don’t want to give too much away. But we once again address what’s happening on this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens.“.

The final part of the Momoa statement makes reference to the ecological/environmental message of the first Aquamanwhere the villain Orm (Patrick Wilson) thought of destroying the surface world because of the pollution of the seas and the violation of the environment.

In addition to Momoa and Wilson, they return to the cast of Aquaman 2 the actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard. New rosters include Indya Moore (Pose) and Pilou Asbaek (game of Thrones).

Again with the direction of James Wan (Invocation of Evil), the sequel hits theaters in March 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.