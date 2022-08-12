Ashton Kutcher reveals he had bleeding nipples

Ashton Kutcher gave the first interview after revealing the autoimmune disease that left him unable to see, hear and walk. The actor chatted with David Alan Grier on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed an unusual fact.

“I was training for the race last weekend, I did 17 miles (about 27 kilometers) and my nipples started bleeding. My legs were fine, but my nipples were on fire,” Kutcher reported about preparing to run the New York Marathon, in the USA. The race will be in November and has a course of just over 42 kilometers.

Ashton-Kutcher-vasculitis Kutcher said it took him a year to fully rehabilitate. “I’m lucky to be alive,” he added.Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis created an online crowdfunding and the amount raised has already exceeded US$ 18 million. The couple contributed $3 million. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Metrópoles partner advertising Ashton Kutcher Ashton Kutcher reveals he couldn’t see, hear and walk because of a rare vasculitisMario Anzuoni/Reuters/Arquivo Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Kutcher and Kunis are parents to 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri.Reproduction/Disclosure ashton kutcher 2 He has a pretty prolific career and surprised with his characterization in Jobs (2013)Open Road Films/Disclosure 0

He said this will be the first time he’s run a marathon and got some tips from Grier. “Most of the pain doesn’t come the day you run, it comes the day after. But the marathon changed my life, you will have a wonderful time.”

Ashton also explained that the invitation to the race came to give more visibility to the non-profit organization that fights against child sexual exploitation. The actor reported that the NGO created software that helps police and companies find exploited children faster.

He also took advantage of the race preparations to gather friends and do a talk show while they run together. “We shot about 10 episodes. It is wonderful. We have people like Natalie Portman and Kenny Chesney. We are running and chatting and that made the race fun,” he said.

Watch the interview in english: