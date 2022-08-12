At Man Garrincha, Cruzeiro tries to maintain his audience average in Serie B

photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP This Saturday (13/8), Cruzeiro will play a game at Man Garrincha for the second time in history

Leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 52 points, Cruzeiro is also in first place in the public ranking of the competition. Raposa took an average of 38,701 fans to its events in Belo Horizonte.

Clubs with the largest general audiences and Serie B average audiences

This Saturday (13/8), however, the Minas Gerais team will have to face the 18 thousand tickets were sold for this which will be the second game of Cruzeiro as home team in the place. In January 2015, the stadium played host to a 1-1 tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The paying audience for the pre-season friendly was 6,872 fans. cruise Total public as principal: 425,716 (11 games) Audience average: 38,701 fans 2nd round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115

4th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074

6th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831

8th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397

11th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004

13th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076

15th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032

16th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova-GO – 34,957

18th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890

20th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066

21st round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274

Man Garrincha’s average audience in the Brazilian

Flamengo is the only team in the Brazilian Championship to host matches at Man Garrincha this season. Cariocas had an average attendance of 51,250 fans in the three games they played at the stadium.

The red-black team faced Botafogo, Coritiba and Juventude, for the fifth, 17th and 18th rounds of Srie A, respectively. None of these duels had less than 30,000 payers.

See Flamengo’s audiences at Man Garrincha in 2022: