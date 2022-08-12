Athletico performances: defense duo play “almost perfect”, and Vitor Roque decides against Estudiantes | athletico-pr

the defenders Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno commanded the defense, and the forward Vitor Roque needed a ball to decide. In the end, Athletico won the students 1-0 this Thursday, at the Jorge Luís Hirschi stadium, for the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

With the classification, the Hurricane faces the palm trees in the semifinal. Games will be on August 30th and September 6th.

Technical sheet: Students 0x1 Athletico

Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno: the Atletico defender duo had already excelled in the first game and knew they needed a perfect match and practically did it, mainly due to Pincha’s strong aerial ball. Pedro Henrique already imposed himself early on and avoided two dangerous submissions, in addition to impeccable positioning. Thiago Heleno, on the other hand, lived up to the nickname “General da Baixada” with several interceptions both low and high – the only blunder was at the end, when Mendez missed the goal. Grade: 8.0

Khelven and Fernandinho: as in the first leg, the winger and midfielder played well. Khellven made the only Atletica submission in the first half and had a great defensive performance, although he wasn’t as aggressive up front – something that was general. Fernandinho knew how to use his experience in controlling moods and the ball, in addition to “running right”, as the football slang says. Grade: 7.5

Vitor Roque: the 17-year-old striker came on during the second half and couldn’t set the match on fire, but all it took was one ball. Vitinho made a great individual move and crossed in the area for Vitor Roque to anticipate the goalkeeper and score. Grade: 8.0

Benedict [GOL] : 7.0

: 7.0 Khelven [LAD] : 7.5

: 7.5 Pedro Henrique [ZAG] : 8.0

: 8.0 Thiago Heleno [ZAG] : 8.0

: 8.0 Abner [LAE] : 7.0

: 7.0 Hugo Moura [VOL] : 5.5

: 5.5 Fernandinho [VOL] : 7.5

: 7.5 (Erick [VOL]: 6.5)

Alex Santana [MEC] : 6.0

: 6.0 (David Terans [MEC]: 6.5)

Cuello [ATA] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Vitinho [ATA]: 7.0)

canobbio [ATA] : 5.0

: 5.0 (Romulus [ATA]: 5.0)

Pablo [ATA] : 5.0

: 5.0 (Victor Roque [ATA]: 8.0)