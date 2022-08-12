Athletico: Who is Vitor Roque?

Are you in shock? It’s Vitor Roque’s goal! Athletico-PR fans are increasingly in love with the 17-year-old striker, author of the goal that qualified Furação for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, against Estudiantes, in Argentina.

Even without being a starter for Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team — who reached the sixth continental semifinal in his career —, the jewel arrived at Hurricane in April this year, coming from Cruzeiro, and has already been in the favor of fans, who have adopted the slogan created to the striker at the time of Minas Gerais.

On top of that, the boy showed that he likes a big game, and yesterday he came off the bench to score in extra time and put Athletico on Palmeiras’ path through the continental competition.

This, however, is not the first time that the striker shines for continental competition. He scored the first goal of the victory over Libertad, in the first leg of the round of 16, and became the youngest athlete to score in the tournament, aged 17 years and 121 days. In addition, the player’s goal was the club’s 100th in the history of the continental tournament.

According to SofaScore, the shirt 27 of the club from Paraná – who disputes position with Pablo – accumulates 19 games, being only seven as a starter. And, despite the few minutes, he already has six goals, an assist and an astonishing four penalties conceded.

But it is not today that Vitor Roque draws attention. Sold to Hurricane for R$ 24 million, the boy was treated as the main promise of Cruzeiro’s base categories. Vitor Roque made his professional debut in October last year, through Vanderlei Luxemburgo, and even enchanted President Ronaldo Fenômeno.

So much so that Fox did his best to hold on to his jewel and, after failing, went to court against Athletico. At the moment, there is a fight for a value greater than the R$ 24 million that were paid in April. The amount was paid on top of the calculation of two thousand times the athlete’s salary – a formula to arrive at the price of the fine in case of a national transfer, according to the Pelé Law. However, Cruzeiro says it has made adjustments to Roque’s salary and understands that the amount paid does not match what the player received.

on the cruise

Vitor Roque scored one of Cruzeiro’s goals in the victory over Athletic Image: Staff Images/Cruise

Vitor Roque’s debut took place in October last year, at the age of 16, but he had little time to show his talent. It was just 18 minutes on the field after replacing Bruno José, in the second stage of the goalless draw against Botafogo, for the 30th round of Serie B. In addition, Roque started his steps as a centre-forward, not as a speed forward.

The promise soon caught the attention of Ronaldo Fenômeno, who constantly praised the striker in lives. “Promise, jewel, personality” were some of the terms used by the five-time champion to refer to the young man. Until happy birthday of the former striker of the Brazilian team Roque received.

The international press also surrendered to the talent of the young striker. The Spanish newspaper “As”, for example, recounted the trajectory of the young player and called him the “jewel of Ronaldo”. The tabloid also highlighted the billionaire release clause that the player has in a contract with Raposa, worth approximately 300 million euros (about R$ 1.65 billion).

The 16-year-old striker shone in the triumph copero de la Raposa, from where he scored the goals

?? There is a clause of 300 million euros and it points very high https://t.co/0l2nSzGqYt ? Diario AS (@diarioas) February 25, 2022

Vitor Roque didn’t make his entire base at Cruzeiro. The striker arrived at the club at the age of 14, after defending rival América-MG. The transfer was confusing, with the right to a complaint made by Alviverde’s legal officer at the Public Ministry of Labor for alleged harassment.

Coelho invested in the formation of Roque from 10 to 13 years old. The player left the club on the eve of turning 14, without justification, when he could sign his first contract. Soon after, he introduced himself to Cruzeiro. To resolve the issue and avoid the accusation of grooming, Cruzeiro agreed to share the athlete’s economic rights with Coelho.