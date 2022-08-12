Barcelona manages to register reinforcements at the last minute for LaLiga debut and only one is left out

Barcelona ran out of time and managed to sign up four of the five signings hired for the debut in LaLiga, this Saturday (13), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+

This Friday (12), the barcelona raced against time and managed to sign up almost all of his reinforcements for his debut in LaLigathis Saturday (13), from 16:00 (Brasília time), at home against Rayo Vallecanowith Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. The information is from the journalists of the ESPN Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

For the first official game of the new season, the barça managed to enroll four of his five hired reinforcements: the forwards Robert Lewandowski and little raphinhathe midfielder Franck Kessie and the defender Andreas Christensen. Jules Koundédefender hired a few days ago with the sevillewas the only one that was not registered so far.

O barça spent more than 150 million euros (R$781.5 million at the current price) in this summer transfer window, only Christensen and Kessié arrived for free.

Prior to Friday, however, none of them had been registered with LaLiga due to LaLiga’s strict financial regulations.

The new contracts signed by Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto have also not been registered by LaLiga and they, along with Koundé, will still have to wait to see if they can be registered in time for Barcelona’s season opener.

Barcelona finally managed to register Lewandowski, Raphinha, Christensen and Kessié this Friday, after the sale of another 24.5% of the Barça Studios.

The summer spending barça were financed by the sale of club assets, with each deal dubbed a ‘financial leverage’ by the president Joan Laporta.

they sold 25% of its domestic television revenue for the next 25 years to the Sixth Street in two separate packages worth a total of 511 million euros (R$ 2.66 billion). they then sold 24.5% of Barça Studios for the socios.com for an additional 100 million euros (R$ 521 million).

However, despite collecting more than 600 million euros (R$ 3.1 billion), the barça was told by LaLiga last week that he would need to sell more assets – or further reduce his payroll – in order to be able to record all his new hires.

On Friday, the barçawhose gross debt still totals more than 1 billion euros, closed an agreement with Orpheus Media to sell others 24.5% of Barça Studios for 100 million euros.

In the meantime, they are also renegotiating the Gerard Pique with the defender to create more salary space.

All Spanish clubs must adhere to a spending cap for the season, which includes money spent on salaries and transfer fees, which are amortized over the duration of the contract.

The cap is loosely a club’s income minus expenses and debt payments and is applied prospectively. the ceiling of barça was from -144 million euros (-R$750.2 million) at the end of last season, the only negative limit in Spain, but it will increase significantly after the four financial levers triggered this summer.

O barça is not the only club having problems registering its players in LaLiga. O Real Betis still have a handful of players not yet signed up for the new season, while other clubs, including Sevilla, Celtic Vigo and Gironahad to wait until this week to record their summer activity.