bather dies after having beach tent cable stuck in chest

A bather died last Wednesday afternoon (8/10) after being hit in the chest by the handle of a beach tent in Garden City (South Carolina, USA), near Myrtle Beach, a popular summer destination in the region.

Tammy Perreault, 63, was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive the serious injury, according to a report by broadcaster WBTW.

According to the police, the strong wind on the beach made the tent come off the sand and take off, going directly to the elderly woman’s chest.

Tammy Perreault Photo: Reproduction

A US Consumer Product Safety Commission survey found that there were about 2,800 umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018 in the country.

According to a study published in the Journal of Safety Research last year, the majority of patients with injuries from beach umbrellas or pool areas treated in hospital emergency departments were women over 40 years old.

“The most frequently reported injury was laceration, followed by bruises or abrasions and injury to internal organs, and the body part with the highest incidence of injuries was the head/neck, followed by the upper extremity”added the study.