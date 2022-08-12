Batman | The sequel is not yet approved by Warner, according to the website.

(Image: publicity/Warner)

With the abrupt relocation that David Zaslav has been promoting at the head of the Warner Bros. Discovery, many movies have an uncertain fate, and not even the Dark Knight is safe. According to Varietythe sequel to the new “Batman” is not yet approved by the studio.

Also in April, during CinemaCon, executive and producer Toby Emmerich reached Confirm the return of Robert Pattinson’s Batman in a new film directed by Matt Reeves. Emmerich remains at Warner after Discovery’s acquisition, but the costs cutyou recent cancellations is the new “10 year plan” for DC promised by Zaslav have reduced the pace of development of the vast majority of DC projects that have not yet been approved, as is the case of an eventual “Batman 2“.

The new “Batman” totaled US$ 770 million at the global box office, in a market just out of the pandemic. Matt Reeves is working on a script for the sequel and, despite the lack of confirmation, the return of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and, possibly, the villains Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Joker (Barry Keoghan).

Other projects under development, such as “supergirl“, “Green Lantern Corps“, “super shock” it’s the “Super man” with the character Val-Zod, at first, are still in development, but in slow motion, without a confirmed production team. and without official approval.

