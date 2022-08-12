‘Baymax!’: Series based on ‘Operation Big Hero’ is now available on Disney+!

The animated series’Baymax!‘, which gives continuity to the film ‘Big hero operation‘, finally reached the Disney+.

The production was launched on the streaming on the last day June 29.

The plot “returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, where the affable, inflatable and inimitable health companion Baymax sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others”.

The director Don Hall stated that the series “will focus on the original configuration of Maymax, which is to be a robot nurse. There will be a patient in the series that the friendly robot will try to help. So the story could develop in a lot of interesting ways from there.”

‘Big hero operation‘ reached $657.8 million at the worldwide box office, beating out major studio hits such as ‘rolled up‘ ($592.4m).

first animation of disney with characters from marvel comics‘Big hero operation‘ is an action-adventure comedy about robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada who learns to harness his genius — thanks to his brilliant brother Tadashi and their friends: adrenaline-fueled Go Go Tamago; Wasabi, whose obsession is organization; Honey Lemon, a chemistry expert; and Fred, a manga fan. When a devastating turn of events puts them right in the middle of a dangerous plot that takes place on the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to his closest companion – a robot named Baymax – and transforms the group into a team of determined high-tech heroes. to unravel the mystery.

