“Besouro Azul”: film starring Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine “still standing”

“Blue Beetle” is still coming? DC Comics fans are worried about the fate of the movie starring Xolo Maridueña and which has the Brazilian Bruna Marquezine as the hero’s romantic partner, in the role of Jenny. after the long “Batgirl” was canceled even after filming was completed, no Warner Bros. Discovery was safe. Now, it looks like we finally have a decision on the future of “Blue Beetle”.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed last Tuesday (09) that reliable sources have assured that the first DC Comics movie starring a Latino superhero is still standing and is scheduled to premiere in August 2023. In addition to “Blue Beetle” , the portal also confirms that James Gunndirector of “The Suicide Squad”, is developing several projects for the studio, which includes the second season of “Peacemaker”, which continues in the company’s plans.

After Warner Bros. merged with Discovery and David Zaslav took over as the company’s new CEO, plans for upcoming DC Comics titles have changed dramatically. This meant major cancellations to save costs and maximize production. He added that he was convening a team to develop a ten-year plan for DC, but did not reveal information about what he would be including in that plan.