Best Android and iOS games of the week [11/08/2022]

Another weekend is coming, and as usual here at TudoCelular, we bring our readers a list of the ten best recently released games for Android and iOS.
For this Thursday (23), there is a highlight for the Tower of Fantasy, a sci-fi-themed open-world MMORPG with a dash of anime that broke the PC barriers and finally debuted on mobile. In addition, the Mission Mars Mobile takes fans of first-person shooter games to the planet Mars.
The list includes free and paid games, whose prices may vary according to the operating system, that is, it is possible that the same application undergoes changes in its value. The difference is due to the fees charged by each platform for hosting on the official Android and iOS store. Without further ado, check out the list below!
Archaica: The Path Of Light is an atmospheric puzzler that takes place in a mystical and ancient world filled with challenging puzzles. In this game, you become the Bringer of Light who is sent on a quest to walk the legendary Path of Light and save the world from impending disaster.
Cueist 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original VR pool game for iOS. Play against a friend or challenge one of the CPU controlled players with different skill levels. Customizable tables, 8 selectable physics models — some serious, some not so much — and a wealth of opponents make this the perfect game to have on your mobile.
Dexter Stardust barely escaped with his life when the Vreesians, inhabitants of the menacing Planet X, sent a fleet of robots to destroy all life on Earth. Now, twenty years later, a mechanical man from the planet seeks out Dexter to communicate a very important message – he is the key to saving humans and Vreesians!
The game was illustrated, animated, written and programmed by a single person: Jeremy Fryc. The characters are voiced by their friends Munk Alejandro, Lola Mendez and Alec Corday, who helped create the characters in 2012. Ten years later, we finally have Dexter Stardust!
From the creator of Prune, Hindsight is a narrative exploration game that spans a woman’s entire life, from birth to the present day, as she tries to make sense of it all. She revisits her childhood home, reminisces about her old belongings and walks past windows that lead to memories frozen in time.
Hindsight asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind. Recompose them and change your point of view until you find the right perspective to take you further and further into your past.
The second part of the famous action RPG! Utilize a variety of weapons and abilities, venture into randomly generated dungeons to save the world from demon rule!
Mission Mars is an offline 3D FPS action game inspired by 90s shooters. The game features an intense single player experience set on Mars in the 22nd century. You are part of a crew on a mission to Mars for exploration and colonization. The flight and landing were successful, but while building a base, something went wrong. There was an explosion, the base was destroyed. You are the only one who survived. A ship used in the mission is undamaged, and your only objective is to get to the vehicle and return to Earth.
Monsters ‘N Trucks, your favorite monster and monster truck game is now available for free! […] An invasion of monsters turns into a wild trip across the Earth. Choose from a variety of mischievous monsters and terrifying trucks!
A super milky, super destructive and super fun game. You play as a little cow that can fly using its own milk jet. Rotate the cow to give the direction of its flight. Use the milk jet to move faster, fly higher, push physical objects, overcome various obstacles and defeat enemies!
Chester the Clown is an ordinary street performer who dreams of achieving stardom. One day, he stumbles across a flyer for the infamous Tightrope Theater… “Looking for great talent! Become a tightrope stunt star! (Note: We are not responsible for injury or death.)” . Unfortunately, Chester forgot to read the last part, but either way, this is your big chance to become a superstar!
Set hundreds of years in the future on the faraway planet of Aida, the anime-style, open-world, sci-fi adventure-themed MMORPG developed by Hotta Studio and distributed by Level Infinite is now available on desktop and mobile. for the whole world.
Do you want to buy one of the games on the list? Comment!