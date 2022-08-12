Bizarre rumor of Madame Web falls on the internet

Madame Web is one of the upcoming Marvel Universe films produced by Sony Pictures. The feature starring Dakota Johnson will hit theaters late next year and is currently being filmed. Also, it has a very interesting cast!

Since we have the confirmed presence of actresses Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts. And the new rumor of the day is precisely about Emma. The actress was spotted on sets a few weeks ago, where she appeared with a pregnant belly.

Now, a rumor may have revealed who your character is! According to the reliable The Cosmic Circus, Emma will be playing MARY PARKER… the mother of PETER PARKER!

And yes, she will be pregnant with the future Spider-Man! How this will fit in with the Sony universe and the Venom and Morbius movies, we have no idea.

But it is worth remembering that Madame Web will take place during the early 2000s. Indicating that in the present tense of the SSU, we will have Peter already old enough to be Spider-Man.

Check out Dakota Johnson’s look in the movie:

Madame Web It is certainly (really!) one of the most unusual films in the history of Marvel. The project is another film in the Sony cinematic universe, with characters from the Spider-Man comics. And it’s one of the most secretive projects so far.

Although we know well about its cast, NOTHING is known about the plot. There is even the doubt if it is REALLY a film by Madame Web, or another character. Meanwhile, the filming of the feature continues there in the USA.

Which is where the first video and behind-the-scenes footage comes from catching and revealing in advance the look of actress Dakota Johnson as the protagonist

And the look, while simple, is quite revealing. Since the red/wine overcoat she is wearing is IDENTICAL to the same overcoat worn by Julia Carpenter, the SECOND Madame Web in the comics.

Anticipating that we will have the younger version of the character in live-action, something that fans have already speculated. Check out the visuals below:

That is, we already have great anticipation and a better idea of ​​what to expect from this mysterious film. Curious for the next chapter of the Sony universe?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Madame Web is one of Sony Pictures’ most unusual projects for its SSU. Which is the cinematic universe of characters from the Spider-Man universe, which already has VenomMorbius and Kraven: The Hunter.

Although we don’t have any details about the plot, it’s OFFICIAL: the actress Dakota Johnson (50 shades of gray) will be Madame Web!

The actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is also confirmed in the cast, while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Succession) takes over directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of Morbius, are also confirmed! The film hits theaters on October 6, 2023.

