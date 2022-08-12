Black Adam | Director explains choice of Pierce Brosnan as Mr. Destiny

Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallows) explained why Pierce Brosnan was chosen to play Doctor Fate in Black Adam.

The actor became known for the James Bond franchise, where he starred in four films.

‎”We needed a special actor to play Kent Nelson… Basically a legend. In the movie, Doctor Fate is a very powerful being, so we needed someone like Pierce to get that right on screen. He proved (during production) that he could do it in a very subtle way.”

I told Vanity Fair.

“I mean, Pierce is one of the nicest people in the world – he was James Bond!”

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporterthere was an important change during the reshoots: the post-credits scene.

The test exhibition held in June pointed out that, unlike the previous one, this time we will see a big impact on the DC Universe.

There are no clues to the content of this scene, but many speculate that it could be the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, or simply Viola Davis as Amanda Waller (who had her participation in the film confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con).

READ TOO:

black adam is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil, with Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Water) in the direction.

The main cast brings Dwayne Johnson like Teth-Adam, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (007: Against GoldenEye) as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) as Adrianna, Noah Centineo (A Perfect Date) as Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell (Gatunas) as Cyclone.

Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the DC Comics character, great antagonist of Shazam!, having his origin story explored in the long, and revealing his past as a slave in the Kahndaq country.

Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.