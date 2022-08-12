Black Adam | Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and more are in the new stills from the film

(Image: Vanity Fair)

The magazine vanity fair released new images of “black adam“, featuring Dwayne Johnson as the title antihero, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. See the images below:

The film focuses on the DC Comics character who was originally created as the enemy of the hero now known as Shazam. In more recent versions, Black Adam is depicted as a corrupted anti-hero who tries to clear his name.

Also part of the film is the Justice Society, a group of heroes composed of Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The cast also includes James Cusati-Moyer, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Mohammed Amer and Bodhi Sabongui. Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (both from the series “informer“) write the latest version of the script, previously done by Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage: Total Destruction“). The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Dwayne Johnson on “Jungle Cruise”. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are the producers.

“Black Adam” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 20 – watch the trailer.

