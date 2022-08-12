Black Adam: Justice Society is featured in new stills from the film

THE vanity fair released some new pictures of black adam, plus an interview with Dwayne Johnson. The images—all in black and white—offer a few more details of the costume and production design.

In addition to showcasing the film’s protagonist, the new stills also highlight some of the Justice Society of America members: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan holding his Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell in an action sequence as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher.

In the interview, Johnson explains how his character differs from Superman. According to The Rock, although the two characters are very similar in terms of powers, each lives by their own code of ethics.

“Superman doesn’t kill anyone,” the actor explained. “There is a code of honor that he lives by. Black Adam also has a personal code of ethics. He won’t hesitate—and I like to have a little fun when I’m explaining this—to rip someone in half. Literally, he’s going to grab someone by the neck and thigh and then rip them apart, tear them apart.”

black adam tells the story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), a man condemned to a life as a slave in Ancient Egypt. He manages to free himself from his condition by swearing allegiance to the Mage Shazam, who grants him divine powers.

However, as he becomes increasingly violent in killing criminals, a group known as the Justice Society of America will try to stop him.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) directs the feature, from a script signed by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage: Total Destruction), Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (both from the Mauritanian). They complete the cast of the movie Sarah Shahi (sex/life) and Viola Davis (Peacemaker), who reprises her role as Amanda Waller.

black adam opens on October 19th.

Source: Vanity Fair

Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher.Source: Vanity Fair

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.Source: Vanity Fair

Pierce Brosnan holding his Dr. DestinySource: Vanity Fair

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.Source: Vanity Fair

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.Source: Vanity Fair