BlueBenx Finance company is accused of applying millionaire scam to clients who invest in cryptocurrencies | Sao Paulo

Customers of the BlueBenx Finance company report having been victims of a multimillion-dollar scam involving investments in cryptocurrencies. This Thursday (11), they received an email from the company in which the “immediate suspension of operations, including withdrawals, redemptions, deposits and transfers” was announced on the grounds that they had suffered a hacker attack.

Some of them personally went to the company’s headquarters, in São Paulo, in search of clarification, but they did not find anyone. At least 15 people registered the incident this Friday afternoon (12) at the Citizenship Protection Police Department (DPPC).

Lawyer Pamella Passos was one of them. “When I arrived, I spoke to the receptionist. I said I needed to go to the 15th floor. She and the security guard tried to call the company, and no one answered. Other people were already at the reception waiting for a position. The manager of the corporate building talked to us and said that BlueBenx’s rent was overdue for a few months and that they had already scheduled the removal of furniture from the living room this weekend”, he says.

She says she started investing in November 2021. The biggest attraction was the high return on the amount invested. Initially, Pamella invested R$ 10 thousand. After a few months, she made other contributions, totaling around R$49 thousand. “My husband saw the email yesterday and didn’t want to wake me up. When I found out, I lost my breath and came crying the entire way.”

BlueBenx Finance is a Brazilian fintech founded in 2017 and its main business is investing in cryptocurrencies.

TV Globo tried to contact the company by phone and email, but until the last update of this report, there was no response. In the email sent to customers, they claim to be “taking this action today to restructure BlueBenx Finance, aiming in the near future to honor all our obligations” (read the full message below).

Another person who did not want to be identified says he invested R$ 680 thousand in the company. “I’ve been investing in them for six years. For me, they had credibility and trust. I hadn’t had any problems. Now, I’m afraid I won’t be able to get the money back. There are a lot of people involved. on a social network, there are more than 200”, he says.

Another customer, who will not be identified, explains that he had a balance of R$740,000 this Friday morning, now only R$200,000 appears. “I’ve been investing in cryptocurrencies in this company for four years. It was an investment that I had from everything I built in my career and part of the sale of my apartment. I invested everything I had in BlueBenx. All of a sudden, my balance is gone.”

The blocking of balances in the company’s accounts also affected the couple Júlio and Gabriela Guimarães. They say they have invested in the company for two and a half years. Together, they have around R$ 400 thousand. “They sent an email at 11:52 pm this Thursday, and I only got to see it this morning. It’s a shock. These are investments that we have for a lifetime. It’s the biggest investment we had. It was the biggest because it had more profitability”, he says.

In 2019, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) began a process to investigate signs of irregular public offering over the internet carried out by BlueBenx. In January of this year, according to information from the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, the CVM rejected a proposal for an agreement with the company and partner Roberto de Jesus Cardassi because there was no “cessation of irregularities” mentioned.

In a note, the Secretary of Public Security informed that the case is being registered by the DPPC’s Division of Investigations into Infractions against Consumers. “The police authority is listening to the victims for the registration of the police report and due measures of the judicial police”, he said.

Email sent to customers by Bluebenx:

“We are writing a very important message to communicate the suspension of all activities related to BlueBenx Finance.

Last week we suffered an extremely aggressive Hack in our liquidity pools on the cryptocurrency network, after incessant attempts at resolution, today we started our security protocol with the immediate suspension of operations of BlueBenx Finance products, including withdrawals, redemptions, deposits and transfers .

We are taking this action today to restructure BlueBenx Finance, aiming in the near future to honor all our obligations.

We have always acted in the transparency of our information and especially in the interest of our customers and partners. Seeking this continuity of information and aiming to improve the answers and doubts about this moment, we created a risk management structure together with the company Nicolia Dos Anjos Sociedade de Advocacia that will be at the forefront of this restructuring and information to the market and especially to our customers, starting responses on 08/15/2022. BlueBenx has valuable assets and we are working diligently to fulfill our obligations.

We are taking this necessary action for the benefit of all our clients to restore liquidity to operations while taking steps to preserve and protect assets.

We understand this news is difficult, but we believe that our decision to pause withdrawals, deposits and transfers between accounts is the most responsible action we can take to protect our community.

There is a lot of work ahead, as we consider several options, this process will take time, minimum of 180 (one hundred and eighty) days to return to operations.

BlueBenx was built on the trust of our customers, the incessant dedication of our team, but above all, for facing the barriers and difficulties of a business like ours in a challenging and incredulous market.

We thank you for your support today and seek your understanding. We will overcome it all with dedication and effort and manliness.