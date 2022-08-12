BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES ANOTHER REINFORCEMENT: STEERING WHEEL DANILO BARBOSA

Another reinforcement confirmed in the Botafogo. The club announced on Friday afternoon the hiring of the midfielder Danilo Barbosawho was at Nice (FRA).

A 26-year-old player, Danilo Barbosa arrived in Rio de Janeiro last Thursday. He underwent medical examinations and signed a contract until 2025.

In Brazil, Danilo Barbosa’s main stint was at Palmeiras.

Read Botafogo’s text below:

The steering wheel Danilo Barbosa is a Botafogo player. Libertadores champion in 2021 by Palmeiras, the 26-year-old from Bahia was acquired from Nice, from France. Danilo has already arrived in Rio, underwent exams and signed a contract until 2025. The official presentation date of the reinforcement will be announced in the coming days. Welcome Daniel!

Revealed by Vasco, Danilo Barbosa won, while still at the base, the South American Under-15 Championship (2011) and the Toulon Tournament (2013) with the Brazilian National Team. In Portugal, with the Benfica shirt, he reached the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League, both in the 2016/2017 season. Back in Brazil, he won the Copa Libertadores with the Palmeiras shirt in 2021.

Danilo Barbosa is the sixth reinforcement announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, and midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex-Benfica, had already been announced by the SAF.

DATASHEET

Name: Danilo Barbosa da Silva

Date of birth: 02/28/1996

Birthplace: Simões Filho, BA.

Position: steering wheel

Height: 1.83cm

Career clubs: Vasco, SC Braga, Valencia, Benfica, Standard Liège, Nice, Palmeiras and Botafogo.

The adm wants to see 500 #BOTAFOGO118Anos to release the next news! LET’S GO?! 🚀🔥 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 12, 2022

SONA811OGOFATOB# — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 12, 2022

💡👀 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 12, 2022