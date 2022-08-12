BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES HIRING OF HALF GABRIEL PIRES UNTIL JUNE 2023

Gabriel Pires is the new reinforcement of Botafogo. The club confirmed the hiring until June 2023 on the morning of this Friday, with a post on social media.

The 28-year-old was at Benfica and interested Botafogo since the first half. Botafoguense, the midfielder had released a photo of a child with a white shirt.

Read the text released by Botafogo:

“Botafogo continues to qualify its professional squad and reinforces the midfield with the hiring of Gabriel Pires. At the age of 28, the player arrives at Glorioso on loan from Benfica until the end of June 2023, and can be extended until the end of December of the same year. Chosen since childhood, Gabriel is announced on the day that Botafogo completes 118 years of football history. Welcome, Gabriel!

Champion for Benfica in the National Championship (2018/19) and the Supercup (2019/20), the player is expected in Rio de Janeiro to start his career at Glorioso. The official presentation date of the reinforcement will be announced in the coming days.

Gabriel is the fifth reinforcement announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille and defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, had already been announced by the SAF. .

DATASHEET

Name: Gabriel Appelt Pires

Date of birth: 09/18/1993

Birthplace: Resende, RJ

Position: Midfield

Height: 1.87cm

Career clubs: Vasco, Resende, Juventus, Pro Vercelli, Spezia, Pescara, Livorno, Leganés, Benfica, Al-Gharafa and Botafogo.”

Good morning, my chosen ones! Adm arriving to work hard today. ready? 😬👀🎁🔥 #BOTAFOGO118Anos pic.twitter.com/jYiN8seOld — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 12, 2022