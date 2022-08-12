Botafogo announces the hiring of Gabriel Pires | botafogo

Bota used a childhood photo of Gabriel to show the white roots of the new reinforcement (see post above). At 28 years old, he arrives to increase competition in the midfield, which today has Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo as starters.

With the transfer window in the final days, the expectation is that the midfielder will not be the only announcement of the day. The club already has everything set up with midfielder Danilo Barbosa, who has been in Rio de Janeiro since Wednesday night. In addition to him, Tiquinho Soares, Olympiacos striker, is another that the board hopes to hire by the deadline, next Monday.

Last season, Gabriel was on loan at Al-Gharafa, from Doha, Qatar. In 31 games, he scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists. Revealed by Vasco, the player also passed through Resende in Brazilian football. In Europe, he has Juventus and other smaller clubs in Italy on his resume. Before arriving at Benfica, he had a successful spell at Leganés, in Spain.

The new face is Botafogo’s fifth signing in this second window of 2022. In addition to him, the club announced the arrivals of defender Adryelson, left-back Marçal, midfielder Eduardo and striker Luis Henrique.

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

Source link