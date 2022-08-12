Botafogo directs the signing of Tiquinho Soares, from Olympiacos

After announcing the signings of Gabriel Pires and Danilo Barbosa, the Botafogo is approaching another reinforcement for the sequence of the season. The negotiation with striker Tiquinho Soares, from Olympiako-GRE has advanced, and the player is in the process of being the club’s seventh reinforcement in this second transfer window.

The Brazilian is already expected in Rio de Janeiro to take exams and sign a contract. The bond will be signed until 2024. Alvinegro will invest just over 1 million euros (R$ 5.2 million, at the current price) for the hiring).

Throughout the negotiation, Glorioso has built a good relationship with the Greek club and regardless of the result in the Europa League, the striker is very close to settling his arrival. The offensive sector was one of John Textor’s priorities in this window.

Tiquinho had a contract with Olympiacos until June 2024, a club he has been defending since 2021. The player played in 49 games and stole the net in 14 opportunities. The striker came on during the second half in the match against Slovan Bratislava, in the Europa League.

Before defending the colors of the Greek team, the striker shone for Porto. In this way, Botafogo sees in the attacker the ideal shirt 9 for John Textor’s project after the frustrated negotiation with Zahavi.

In addition to Porto, the striker built his entire career outside Brazil and has also defended the colors of Nacional-POR, Vitória de Guimarães and Tianjin Teda, from China.

Recently, John Textor commented on the negotiation at a press conference. The alvinegro shareholder mentioned that the Greek team would have an important moment in the season and stressed that Tiquinho has the profile he is looking for.

In addition to negotiating with Tiquinho Soares, Glorioso has already hired midfielder Danilo Barbosa, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson , ex-Al-Wasl, and midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex-Benfica.