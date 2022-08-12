Botafogo formalizes agreement to pay more than R$ 400 million in labor debts

O Botafogo managed a historic action to settle the debts that for so long tormented the club’s coffers. Alvinegro reached an agreement on Thursday night with creditors to settle all labor debts.

There are more than R$ 400 million in debt in this regard, which will be paid on a chronological basis over the next few years. People will receive 40%, 20% or 15% of an amount determined per month by Glorioso – preference will be for the elderly and people with special needs.

Gradually, the debt plan will be equated. Botafogo will start paying off this part of the amount as of next month, and this will last until the debt runs out. The news was first given by journalist Matheus Mandy and confirmed by THROW!.

The agreement was reached by Glorioso’s Legal Department in contact with the lawyers who represented the creditors in the lawsuit. In four months, there will be a new meeting to see if the club is fulfilling the agreement.

Equating debt is also part of the SAF movement, led by John Textor. It is worth remembering that the movement of “paving” for the payment of debts began last year with Durcesio Mello, president of the club, and Jorge Braga, CEO.