Botafogo reaches agreement with creditors commission for payment of labor debts

O Botafogo achieved a victory this Thursday in the legal field. According to journalist Matheus Mandy, the club and a committee of creditors formalized an agreement to pay the debts labor.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Public Ministry of Labor and 11 lawyers representing creditors, in addition to people from Botafogo’s legal department.

The new proposal sent by Botafogo to the creditors commission earlier this week was accepted in the conciliation, with minor adjustments. Glorioso had been following the SAF Law and depositing a mandatory percentage each month.

Now, the money that has already been deposited will be fully allocated to those who are entitled to the right of preference, such as the elderly and people with special needs, with a limit of 180 minimum wages – around R$ 218,000.

Also according to journalist Matheus Mandy, the trend is that all people on this preferred list will be paid in the coming weeks. Then, with each deposit, 40% will be allocated to the person with preference (if any), 40% to the list of creditors and 20% to agreements.

