Bruno Tabata is presented at Palmeiras, mentions a conversation with Abel and says he is ready to debut in Derbi | palm trees

Palmeiras presented this Friday, at the Football Academy, the attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata. With the documentation regularized, the player can be listed for the Derby against Corinthians, this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília), by the Brasileirão.

– It’s a Derby, an important classic. As a player, I dream of playing great games, I’m ready and I’m at Abel’s disposal. I want to be as part of this context as possible. If I could choose, I would be on the field tomorrow (Saturday). But it’s up to the teacher,’ he replied.

The reinforcement received from President Leila Pereira the shirt 27, which was previously worn by Gabriel Veron. Tabata must be registered in Libertadores in the spot of the striker, sold to Porto, from Portugal.

During his first interview as a reinforcement alviverde, the attacking midfielder told how his first contacts with coach Abel Ferreira were.

– In the last few days I didn’t have much contact because of the game, I didn’t want to take the focus. I wanted to be part of the atmosphere, but the contact with him was very good. He gave me excellent references, said it’s a different club. It just made me want to come more,” he explained.

– I had no direct relationship with Abel, but we already faced each other there. He had an opportunity at PAOK, but the values ​​did not reach what the club wanted. Since he came here he knew his intention to count on me, so he did everything right for the negotiation to work out.

Faced with the chance to debut in his first week at the club, the new shirt 27 said that he sought as much information as possible to understand how the team works.

– As soon as I heard about the possibility, I watched about six, seven games to get more tactical understanding of how the team plays, to connect and have everything to be a quick adaptation – he commented.

– I did the whole pre-season, physically I am very well. In the last week I didn’t train so much for the negotiation, but I’m feeling good and I leave it to the coach to choose. I feel prepared,” he added.

The negotiation between Palmeiras and Sporting for the signing of Tabata lasted for weeks, with disagreements between the clubs on how to pay the approximately 5 million euros (R$ 26.6 million) that the Brazilian team paid to repatriate the player. The amount will be paid in installments by Verdão.

– It was a difficult farewell (from Sporting), I spent two very good years. We won the national championship, I have a good relationship with the fans. But it was my decision, I always made it clear that my first option was Palmeiras. I’m sure it will work out very well.

Bruno Tabata is looking forward to his first experience as a professional player in Brazil, as he left Atlético-MG before debuting in the main team. He also passed through the base of América-MG before arriving in Portuguese football, where he played for Portimonense and Sporting.

Left-handed, the new Palmeiras player likes to play as a winger on the right side, but he works in other roles from the middle to the front, as a point guard, winger on the left and even as a false centre-forward.

– In my time abroad, I ended up becoming a versatile player, I played in all positions, except for the defensive ones. I even played a false nine, I’m a more call player, not a reference like Ron. I’m a point guard, not so much a winger. But I’m here to play the way the teacher wants – he added.

With the expectation of being related, Bruno Tabata can make his debut for Palmeiras next Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

With 45 points, Verdão leads the competition with a six-point advantage over the runner-up, which is precisely the rival of Derby this weekend.

