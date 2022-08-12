CADE exposes behind the scenes of the console wars

The purchase of Activision by Microsoft announced in January of this year is going through regulatory processes around the world, including in Brazil. And, although on social networks the Xbox and Playstation brands appear to be a healthy dispute, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, CADE, exposed that, in fact, the console war takes place behind the scenes.

Documents revealed by the regulator about the public consultation regarding the impacts that the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft showed that Sony is uncomfortable and that the process is not seen with good eyes by the Japanese. On the other hand, Microsoft defends itself by saying that the PlayStation owner practices unfair competition.

Due to the Brazilian Access to Information Law, the process of regulating acquisitions of companies operating in the national territory must be public and pass CADE’s approval and, therefore, companies that operate in a certain economic area are exposed about their intentions and market views.

The process has already heard from several companies operating in the national market such as Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Riot Games, Nuuvem, Google and others about how this acquisition could influence the market.

Sony was the only company that opposed the purchase, saying that Call of Duty, which is in Activision’s portfolio, is “an essential game” for its business because there is no competitor to its height.

In a letter sent to CADE in July, Sony explains that “Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its network of loyal users is so ingrained that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, wouldn’t be able to compete”.

The Japanese also talks about what Call of Duty represents for the entertainment market and says in its petition that “According to a 2019 study: ‘The importance of Call of Duty for entertainment in general is indescribable. The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fanatics, joining powerhouses like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings’.”

Thus, Sony’s defense alleges that “Call of Duty is too entrenched, so that no rival – no matter how relevant – can catch up with it.”

In addition, Sony accuses Microsoft of creating the subscription plan as a market dominance strategy, in addition to its various studio acquisitions in recent years. “One of the reasons Microsoft’s Game Pass has grown so quickly is because since 2017, Microsoft has acquired a number of third-party studios, including Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, and Bethesda, and added their content to Game Pass. Such acquisitions gave Microsoft a greater mass of content – even without Activision games. Adding Activision games to that content would represent a tipping point.”

Sony’s defense also points out the rapid growth of Game Pass and that in Brazil the service captures up to 80% of the game subscription market. “Over the past five years, Microsoft’s Game Pass has grown to capture approximately 60-70% of the global subscription services market. This share is even greater in Brazil, where Game Pass represents approximately 70-80% of the PC subscription services”.

Last Wednesday (10), CADE published Microsoft’s response to Sony’s positioning, accusing the Japanese manufacturer of being forced to compete with its current business model with the entry of subscription services, such as Game pass

“Sony is not resigned to having to compete with Microsoft’s subscription service. Sony’s public outcry over game subscription and the company’s response to SG’s letter [Superintendência-Geral do CADE] are clear: Sony doesn’t want attractive subscription services to threaten its dominance in the market for digital distribution of console games. In other words, Sony rails against the introduction of new monetization models capable of challenging its business model,” the petition reads.

Microsoft also claims that adding Activision Blizzard content to Xbox Game Pass will increase competition. “The inclusion of Activision Blizzard content in Game Pass does not impair the ability of other players to compete in the digital game distribution market.”

The company also argues that it increases competition thanks to “high-quality content at lower immediate costs”.

Not only that, Microsoft accuses Sony of the practice of obstructing game distribution rights in Game Pass. “Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been hampered by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth. Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services.”

Microsoft also defends itself by saying that maintaining Call of Duty exclusivity on Xbox consoles would not be profitable. “Regardless of how unusual Sony’s criticism of content exclusivity may be – as PlayStation’s entire strategy has been centered on exclusivity over the years – the reality is that the strategy of retaining Activision Blizzard games, not distributing them at rival console stores, it would simply not be profitable for Microsoft.”

The company continues, claiming that “Such costs, added to the estimated lost sales, mean that Microsoft would not be able to make up for the losses by getting higher revenues in the Xbox ecosystem as a result of implementing the exclusivity.”

Another point raised by Microsoft is that the company seeks a market strategy “thought of players” and not of consoles. “Considering the ‘gamer-centric’ – rather than ‘device centric’ – strategy that Microsoft has pioneered with Game Pass, and the fact that PlayStation has the most loyal users across generations, with everyone the indications that brand loyalty accumulated in previous rounds of the ‘console wars’ suggest that PlayStation will continue to have a strong market position”.

Microsoft ends its defense by saying that “The hypothetical adoption of any content discontinuation strategy would not be profitable for Microsoft and, even if implemented, such strategies would not have any competitive impact”.

The fact raised by Microsoft about purchasing exclusive game content is something that the global gamer community has been following since the early days of the industry. The Call of Duty series itself was the pivot of exclusives for the Xbox 360. Already at the turn of the generation, Activision closed a partnership with Sony to bring exclusives for the PlayStation 4.

In the past, Sony has also been accused of blocking cross-platform matches (cross-play) in several titles such as Wargroove, Fallout 76 and Fortnite.

In 2018, then-President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Shawn Layden, claimed that one of the reasons for such an impediment was a result of business and technical issues. “If we look at it from a technical point of view, we work with our partners from a business point of view. We have to make sure that if we release this, we have the right customer service, the right message. We have to have all these different things to line up”.

Regarding the case of acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, the company still awaits authorization in other markets such as North American and Europe.