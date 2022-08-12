Cantar 2 premieres today on television in Portugal

After Sing having conquered kids and adults all over the world in 2016, a new chapter of the franchise huge success of illumination, the animation studio behind Gru the Cursed, Minims and The Secret Life of Our Animals. With lots of music to liven up the summer holidays, sing 2.

The film premieres today exclusively on TVCine Top: Friday, August 12, at 9:30 pm, in the original version, and tomorrow, Saturday, at 10:50 am, in the Portuguese dubbed version.

Promising a parade of more than 40 songs from stars such as Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Camila Cabello or Taylor Swift, Cantar 2 follows the always optimistic koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast as they prepare the most challenging adventure of their own. Lives: Assemble a never-before-seen musical extravaganza, and do it in the entertainment capital of the world! There’s only one problem. They’ll have to convince Clay Calloway, the biggest and loneliest rock star in the world, to join them. What starts as a simple dream turns into an encouraging message about the power music has to heal the most broken of hearts…

Cantar 2: Today in the original version at 21:30 and tomorrow at 10:50 in the Portuguese version and both on TVCine Top

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, Tori Kelly and Bono, the lead singer of U2, are some of the many celebrities who lend their voices to the original version of this film by Garth Jennings, while Aurea, Vasco Palmeirim, Mafalda Luís de Castro, Marco Delgado, Deolinda Kizomba and António Machado animate the Portuguese dubbed version. An ideal comedy to sing, dance and laugh with the family, not to be missed on the 12th and 13th of August.

If you want, you can watch the movie trailer here.

Have you already left a like on our Facebook page? Get all the information first hand. Also follow us on Google News, just select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.