CCXP 2022 Announces Thanos Creator; see credentials

From December 1st to December 4th, the CCXP will be back in a face-to-face edition at São Paulo Expo after 2 years in online format, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, which has already brought big names in pop culture to fraternize with fans, promises news for its resumption.

first guest

Talents from films and series that populate the imagination of fans have already passed through the corridors of Comic Con Experience, among them Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Will Smith and Gal Gadot. This year, the event promises to confirm other stars for its panels and present news about future productions.

One of the first artists ever announced is none other than Jim Starlinthe comic book creator of Thanos, the Mad Titan – who was the villain of the last Avengers saga in cinemas.

credentials

An expectation from fans involves the collectible credentials of the event, which often feature beautiful pop culture art.

CCXP, which has already had credentials based on the Marvel Universe, Star Wars and Batman, brings the characters from the series in 2022 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerproduction of Amazon Prime Video. Check all designs in this link.

Of the 7 credentials sold, 5 categories are still available: Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Epic and Unlock.

medieval activation

Another attraction of CCXP 2022 are the stands that will make up the São Paulo Expo pavilion. Among the spaces, fans can find options to purchase new action figures, comics, autographed artwork and clothing items to elevate their collections to the next level.

As a novelty for this year, the Omeletin partnership with the Free marketannounced a special area that will bring together pop culture products in just one place, the Magic Market. Here, visitors can choose to go out with their purchases or receive them at home. Magic Market was designed to be fully Instagrammable and inspired by the medieval era.