Check out the artists who support a letter in defense of democracy – Famosos

08/11/2022 19:38

Several artists such as presenters, singers and actors are supporting the Charter for Brazilians and Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law.

The manifesto in defense of democracy and the electoral system was organized by students, professors and directors of the institution of the USP Law School (Universidade de So Paulo). The document inspired by the Letter to Brazilians, from 1977, written by Goffredo da Silva Telles Jr, against the Military Regime, which was established in Brazil from 1964 to 1985.

The movement is a non-partisan initiative that does not mention the name of the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) – although it is considered a response to the threats of the politician. The Head of State himself criticized the initiative more than once. Bolsonaro said that he respects the Constitution and democracy and that he does not need a “letter” to show his support for the institutions.

The letter started to receive support on July 26 and has almost a million signatures. of San Francisco, in So Paulo.

“Unfounded and unaccompanied attacks question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and disruption of the constitutional order are intolerable,” he says. the text.

The UAI Portal lists below some famous people who support the letter in defense of democracy.

Anita (singer)

Arnaldo Antunes (singer)

Alcaeus Valena (singer)

Adriana Esteves (actress)

Alessandra Negrini (actress)

Andra Beltro (actress)

Antonio Pitanga (actor)

António Fagundes (actor)

Astrid Fontenelle (host)

Aline Moraes (actress)

Alice Wegmann (actress)

Ana Maria Braga (host)

Bruno Mazzeo (actor)

Caetano Veloso (singer)

Chico Buarque (singer)

Camila Pitanga (actress)

Claudia Abreu (actress)

Christiane Torloni (actress)

Cissa Guimares (actress)

Daniela Thomas (filmmaker)

Dan Ferreira (actor)

Daniela Mercury (singer)

Duda Beat (singer)

Dbora Bloch (actress)

Djamila Ribeiro (writer)

Djavan (singer)

Dira Paes (actress)

Enrique Daz (actor)

Eduardo Moscovis (actor)

Fernanda Montenegro (actress)

Fernanda Torres (actress)

Fbio Assuno (actor)

Gal Costa (singer)

Dear Silva (actor)

Jlio Renato Lancellotti (priest)

Juliette (singer)

José de Abreu (actor)

José Padilha (filmmaker)

Jorge Furtado (filmmaker)

Lzaro Ramos (actor)

Laerte Coutinho (cartoonist)

Luis Fernando Verissimo (writer)

Linn da Quebrada (singer)

Luciano Huck (host)

Lusa Sonza (singer)

Marisa Monte (singer)

Marieta Severo (actress)

Maria Ribeiro (actress)

Maria Gad (singer)

Maria Bethnia (singer)

Marcos Palmeira (actor)

Manu Gavassi (singer)

Milton Nascimento (singer)

Nando Reis (singer)

Paula Lima (singer)

Paulo Betti (actor)

Paulo Coelho (writer)

Ra (former football player)

Rogrio Flausino (singer)

Seu Jorge (singer)

Wagner Moura (actor and director)

Walter Casagrande Jnior (Former Footballer and Sports Commentator)