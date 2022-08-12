check out the tips to enjoy the weekend in Varginha

Check out the leisure options selected by Varginha Online for your weekend in Varginha.

Friday (12/08)

O Botequim brains presents today the pop rock show with Hangar 19, starting at 8:30 pm, on Av. Santa Luiza, 615, in the Santa Luiza neighborhood. The artistic cover charge is R$ 8.00.

The restaurant Drizzle with crackling presents this Friday, the show with the singer Claudio Joth bringing the best of pop rock and MPB, from 20h. To book a table, just contact us by phone (35) 3222-9658.

O Electric Garden presents this Friday, the acoustic Soiree that will feature several musical attractions. For more information contact WhatsApp (35) 99824-0082.

THE Gold Music Bar presents today the Esquenta Federal with the attractions Joca Ferreira, Fialho and Junin, from 20h.

THE Varginha Brewery presents this Friday a show of pop rock and MPB with the band Projeto Acústico, starting at 8 pm.

O Warehouse 140 presents this Friday a show with Valentina Mangiapelo, starting at 8 pm.

This Friday, the Help Pub presents the band Locomotiva, which will perform a pop rock concert.

The restaurant Jambo brings this Friday a show with singer Fábio Corrêa, starting at 18:30.

the tobacconist high dreams presents today the DJ Sefiroth, from 19h. The artistic cover charge is R$ 7.00.

O Skewer Emporium presents today, from 17h, a show with the singer Michele Tavares with accordion.

The restaurant sky presents a show with singer Vanderson Lopes, starting at 9 pm.

O Brutus Garlic Bread presents this Friday, a show with the band PopZ, from 18h.

THE Royalle Club presents this Friday the Coman dantee Ball, from 11 pm with free entry for women until 12:30 am.

Saturday (13/08)

O Botequim brains presents on Saturday a show with the duo Caca Negreti and Milange. The event starts at 20:00 on Av. Santa Luiza, 615, in the Santa Luiza neighborhood. The artistic cover charge is R$ 8.00.

The restaurant Drizzle with crackling presents on Saturday, the show with the singer Claudio Joth bringing the best of pop rock and MPB, from 20h. To book a table, just contact us by phone (35) 3222-9658.

O Electric Garden presents on Saturday the pop rock, MPB and rock band Estação Mineira. For more information contact WhatsApp (35) 99824-0082.

THE Varginha Brewery presents this Saturday a pop rock show with the singer Augusto, starting at 8 pm.

O Warehouse 140 Saturday presents a show with the duo Tervico Fersi and Saninho, starting at 20h.

on Saturday the Help Pub presents U22U which makes a tribute to the band U2.

The restaurant Jambo brings this Saturday, a show with the singer James Faria, starting at 18:30.

The restaurant sky presents a show with singer Valentina Mangiapelo, starting at 9 pm.

O Brutus Garlic Bread presents on Saturday, an acoustic show with the duo Luiz and Márcio, starting at 4pm.

Sunday (14/08)

THE Varginha Brewery presents this Sunday, starting at 11 am, a show with singer Léo Silva, bringing the best of MPB and samba.

O Warehouse 140presents “Domingueira Armazém” with a sertanejo show with Helder Luiz and special participation by Luiz Robatini and Oscarzinho, starting at 4 pm.

The restaurant Jambo brings on Sunday a show with singer Dudu Camargo, starting at 5 pm.

O Skewer Emporium presents this Sunday, from 12 pm, a show with singer Larissa Machado, in celebration of Father’s Day.

O Brutus Garlic Bread presents on Sunday, a show with Grupo Acaso, starting at 4pm.

Movies in theaters

The Legendary Warrior Dog

Hank (Paulo Vieira), a down-on-his-luck hunting dog, is in a city full of cats, who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plan to wipe the city off the map. With the help of a reluctant teacher to train him, our underdog must assume the role of the town’s samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… Cats hate dogs! With the voices of Paulo Vieira, Deborah Secco and Ary Fontoura, The Legendary Dog Warrior opens in theaters on August 25th! Free ratings, contains fantasy violence.

Schedules:

Saturday: 12:35 pm, 1:30 pm, 3:35 pm (dubbed)

Sunday: 12:30, 13:30 (dubbed)

The beast

A recently widowed man and his two teenage daughters travel to a game reserve in South Africa. However, their healing journey soon turns into a fight for survival when a bloodthirsty lion starts chasing them. Indicative rating 14 years old, contains violence and legal drugs.

Schedules:

Friday: 19:40, 22:10 (dubbed)

Saturday: 19:50, 22:10 (dubbed)

Sunday: 17:40, 20:00 (dubbed)

evil twin

Rachel (Teresa Palmer) is a mother grieving a tragic accident in which one of her twins lost his life. To rebuild his family, Anthony (Steve Cree) moves with his wife and their surviving son to the town where he grew up, thousands of miles from where they lived. But what was supposed to be a fresh start turns into a nightmare for Rachel when she realizes her son has dark mysteries and evil forces seek to dominate him. Nothing is what it seems and she will have to fight to unravel what is happening. Indicative rating 14 years old, contains violence and sensitive topics.

Schedules:

Friday: 18:30 (dubbed)

Saturday: 18:50 (dubbed)

Sunday: 16h (dubbed)

Daddy is Pop

DADDY IS POP is a family comedy that tells the story of Tom (Lázaro Ramos), an ordinary man who sees his life change when he becomes a father. Alongside his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), Tom needs to learn in practice how to take care of his daughter and, in the midst of fun and exciting everyday situations, he presents an inner transformation that conflicts with the way society sees a father present. Freely inspired by the bestseller “O Papa é Pop”, by Marcos Piangers. Indicative rating 12 years, contains legal drugs, inappropriate language and sensitive topics.

Schedules:

Friday: 3:20 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:10 pm, 9:50 pm (original)

Saturday: 16:30, 19:10, 21:50 (original)

Sunday: 16:30, 19:10, 21:50 (original)

Bullet train

Five assassins meet on a speeding bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not unrelated to each other. The question is: who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?

Schedules:

Friday: 18:00, 20:50 (dubbed)

Saturday: 18:10, 20:55 (dubbed)

Sunday: 15:30 18:20 (dubbed)

DC League of Super-Pets

In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Hound and Superman are inseparable best friends who fight crime in Metropolis side by side and share the same superpowers. When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness their newfound powers and help them rescue the superheroes.

Schedules:

Saturday: 2pm (dubbed)

Sunday: 2pm (dubbed)

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a team of supervillains, but the interview is disastrous and he and his minions end up fleeing the group of evildoers.

Schedules:

Friday: 14:40, 17:00 (dubbed)

Saturday: 1pm, 3:10pm, 5:40pm (dubbed)

Sunday: 1pm, 3:10pm (dubbed)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Schedules:

Friday: 3:40 pm, 9:20 pm (dubbed)

Saturday: 4pm, 9.30pm (dubbed)

Sunday: 18:50 (dubbed)