Check the cultural agenda of Juiz de Fora

shows
Mix in the Alley
Several. With Pretovivo, Loba, Negra Preto, Laura Jannuzzi, Laura Conceição, Amanda Fie, Baile do Cambará and Samba de Colher. August 12, at 7pm (house opening), at Beco (Avenida Garibalde Campinhos 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years
Hugo Schettino Blues Trio and Cláudio Guimaraes
Blues. August 12, at 8 pm (house opens), at Experimental Container Bar (Avenida Barão do Rio Branco 3162 – Passos). Rating: 18 years
Forró da Soul
Lining. With Soul of the Forest. August 12, at 8 pm (opening of the house), at the Fábrica Bar (Praça Presidente Antônio Carlos s/nº – Centro). 98401-2015. Rating: 18 years
Tribute to Tosh and Marley
Reggae/. With João Nunes, Rafael Cardoso and Dj Viella Dub. August 12, at 8 pm (house opens), at Sensorial (Rua Francisco Batista de Oliveira 1126 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years
Le Track
Several. August 12, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years
Braba do Worm
Funk. With Vermin, Sain, Ramemes, JVS and Celsin. August 12, at 10 pm (house opens), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years
in talent
Funk. With Craudio, Hannah, Alê Xavier, Pablo Rodruiges and Noan. August 12, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years
Alchemy Group
Pagoda / samba. August 13, at 8 pm (house opening), at Sensorial (Rua Francisco Batista de Oliveira 1126 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years
balli
Several. August 13, at 8 pm (house opens), at Experimental Container Bar (Avenida Barão do Rio Branco 3162 – Passos). Rating: 18 years
Tribute to Bon Jovi
Tribute. With Glory. August 13, at 9 pm (opening of the house), at the Fábrica Bar (Praça Presidente Antônio Carlos s/nº – Centro). 98401-2015. Rating: 18 years
oldonna
Several. With Vedder and Laryssa Clara. August 13, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years
Sunset Cultural
Several. With ETC, Só Parênt, Bombocado, Berilo, Marcela Conte and Lerí. August 13, at 5 pm (opening of the house), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years
only funk
Funk. With Millena, Alline, DJ Samu, Júlia Torres and Maialuna. August 13, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years
Dog Party
Electronic. With Dubdogz and Marquinhus SP. August 13, at 11 pm (opening of the house), at Privilège (Estrada Engenheiro Gentil Forn 1000 – São Pedro). Rating: 18 years
Region
22nd edition Ibitipoca Jazz Festival
Jazz. With Dudu Lima trio, Carlos Malta, Hermanes Abreu, Fabiano de Castro, Alice Santiago, Tata Rocha and Sarah Vieira. August 13, at 1 pm (opening of the house), at Praça de Eventos da Amai, in Ibitipoca. Free classification
exhibitions
So many trajectories
Exhibition reflects on collective and individual memories. Mon. to Fri., from 10 am to 5 pm, at the President Itamar Franco Republic Memorial (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Centro). Free classification
Murilo Mendes Collection: 25 years
Exhibition brings together works of art collected by Murilo Mendes. Tue to Fri, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 6 pm and Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm, at the Murilo Mendes Art Museum (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Santa Helena). Rating: 18 years
Theater Popularization Campaign
August 12 (Friday):
4:00 pm – Children’s play “The conquering ratin”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
21:00 – Comedy play “To be beautiful, things get ugly”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
August 13 (Saturday):
16:00 – Children’s play “Alphabet soup”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
7pm – Dance show “Maybe I’ll do the same thing tomorrow”
Venue: Teatro Praça CEU
7pm – Play “Between Four Walls”
Location: Royal Credit Museum
6pm – Musical “Romaria”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
21:00 – Comedy play “The handyman”
Location: Cine-Theatro Central
August 14th (Sunday):
16:00 – Children’s play “Magics and dizziness”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
16h – Children’s play “The smart monkey”
Location: Praça Ceu Theater
7pm – Play “Between Four Walls”
Location: Royal Credit Museum
7pm – Stand up “Lelé Papel”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater