Check the cultural agenda of Juiz de Fora

shows

Mix in the Alley

Several. With Pretovivo, Loba, Negra Preto, Laura Jannuzzi, Laura Conceição, Amanda Fie, Baile do Cambará and Samba de Colher. August 12, at 7pm (house opening), at Beco (Avenida Garibalde Campinhos 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years

Hugo Schettino Blues Trio and Cláudio Guimaraes

Blues. August 12, at 8 pm (house opens), at Experimental Container Bar (Avenida Barão do Rio Branco 3162 – Passos). Rating: 18 years

Forró da Soul

Lining. With Soul of the Forest. August 12, at 8 pm (opening of the house), at the Fábrica Bar (Praça Presidente Antônio Carlos s/nº – Centro). 98401-2015. Rating: 18 years

Tribute to Tosh and Marley

Reggae/. With João Nunes, Rafael Cardoso and Dj Viella Dub. August 12, at 8 pm (house opens), at Sensorial (Rua Francisco Batista de Oliveira 1126 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years

Le Track

Several. August 12, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years

Braba do Worm

Funk. With Vermin, Sain, Ramemes, JVS and Celsin. August 12, at 10 pm (house opens), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years

in talent

Funk. With Craudio, Hannah, Alê Xavier, Pablo Rodruiges and Noan. August 12, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years

Alchemy Group

Pagoda / samba. August 13, at 8 pm (house opening), at Sensorial (Rua Francisco Batista de Oliveira 1126 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years

balli

Several. August 13, at 8 pm (house opens), at Experimental Container Bar (Avenida Barão do Rio Branco 3162 – Passos). Rating: 18 years

Tribute to Bon Jovi

Tribute. With Glory. August 13, at 9 pm (opening of the house), at the Fábrica Bar (Praça Presidente Antônio Carlos s/nº – Centro). 98401-2015. Rating: 18 years

oldonna

Several. With Vedder and Laryssa Clara. August 13, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years

Sunset Cultural

Several. With ETC, Só Parênt, Bombocado, Berilo, Marcela Conte and Lerí. August 13, at 5 pm (opening of the house), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years

only funk

Funk. With Millena, Alline, DJ Samu, Júlia Torres and Maialuna. August 13, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years

Dog Party

Electronic. With Dubdogz and Marquinhus SP. August 13, at 11 pm (opening of the house), at Privilège (Estrada Engenheiro Gentil Forn 1000 – São Pedro). Rating: 18 years

Region

22nd edition Ibitipoca Jazz Festival

Jazz. With Dudu Lima trio, Carlos Malta, Hermanes Abreu, Fabiano de Castro, Alice Santiago, Tata Rocha and Sarah Vieira. August 13, at 1 pm (opening of the house), at Praça de Eventos da Amai, in Ibitipoca. Free classification

exhibitions

So many trajectories

Exhibition reflects on collective and individual memories. Mon. to Fri., from 10 am to 5 pm, at the President Itamar Franco Republic Memorial (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Centro). Free classification

Murilo Mendes Collection: 25 years

Exhibition brings together works of art collected by Murilo Mendes. Tue to Fri, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 6 pm and Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm, at the Murilo Mendes Art Museum (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Santa Helena). Rating: 18 years

Theater Popularization Campaign

August 12 (Friday):

4:00 pm – Children’s play “The conquering ratin”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

21:00 – Comedy play “To be beautiful, things get ugly”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

August 13 (Saturday):

16:00 – Children’s play “Alphabet soup”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

7pm – Dance show “Maybe I’ll do the same thing tomorrow”

Venue: Teatro Praça CEU

7pm – Play “Between Four Walls”

Location: Royal Credit Museum

6pm – Musical “Romaria”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

21:00 – Comedy play “The handyman”

Location: Cine-Theatro Central

August 14th (Sunday):

16:00 – Children’s play “Magics and dizziness”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater

16h – Children’s play “The smart monkey”

Location: Praça Ceu Theater

7pm – Play “Between Four Walls”

Location: Royal Credit Museum

7pm – Stand up “Lelé Papel”

Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater