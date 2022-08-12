Chicken lays ‘perfectly round’ egg and family puts it on sale for more than R$ 2 thousand

With the money raised, Annabel Mulcahy intends to rescue other animals; action is a tradition in your family

With money raised with the egg, the family intends to rescue more chickens

A family was surprised last Saturday, the 6th, when they went to collect the eggs laid by a pet hen and came across a perfectly round egg. “On Saturday morning, I opened the nest and it was there, a perfect circle,” Annabel Mulcahy told Metro UK, adding that after coming across this feat, she went to Google and saw that it is a case of one in a billion. . “It’s very strange, I had to take a look at it twice. I can roll around on the table like a marble,” she said. The case took place in West Oxfordshire, in the southwest of UK, where they live. A chicken farmer for 20 years, she took advantage of the “rarity” and put the egg on sale for 500 euros (about R$2,600). With the money raised, Mulcahy wants to help rescue other chickens, an action that is a tradition in her family. The creator of the work, the hen that bears the name of Twinskie, who is also known as a Labrador, is recent in the family. She was recently rescued and raised by Mulcahy and his daughters. The woman, who has several pet chickens, says they are friendly. “If I am in the garden, they come to sunbathe at my feet”.

