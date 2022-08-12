Chris Hemsworth shows he was a fan of another hero as a child

To celebrate his birthday, Chris Hemsworth shared a childhood photo, showing that he was a fan of another hero, and the competition: Batman.

The actor even jokes that his young self would be “disappointed” if he found out about Thor.

“My younger self would be so disappointed.”

The second biggest commercial success of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder surpassed US$ 700 million in the box office worldwide.

The movie had already surpassed Thor: The Dark World, which made $644 million, a few days ago.

The lead, on the other hand, remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million five years ago. Of that amount, approximately $135 million came from showings in China and Russia.

Love and Thunder will not reach both countries.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.