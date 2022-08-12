Cinema in Juazeiro has premieres of ‘A Fera’ and other films; check the schedule – Badalo

The program that runs until next Wednesday (17) at the cinema in Juazeiro do Norte is filled with options for various tastes. Highlights include the premieres of The beast, action movie with Idris Elba; X – The Mark of Death, new terror of the A24; and the national Daddy is Pop, with Lázaro Ramos. Check out all the movies in theaters below.

The beast

In The beast, Idris Elba is Nate Daniels, a man who is grieving for having recently lost his wife and decides to go with his daughters to South Africa, where he met his beloved. In a nature reserve run by a friend, the vacation turns into a nightmare when the last surviving lion from the hunts carried out by local poachers decides to attack Nate and the daughters, who will have to fight to survive. There are three sessions for the film, all dubbed, at 15:30, 17:50 and 20:00.

X – The Mark of Death

The new film from production company A24 (Midsommar; The Lighthouse) is a horror slasher that follows six young filmmakers in Texas in 1979 as they head to a farm to make an adult film. Problem is, an elderly couple who live there are annoyed by visitors, and it gets (very) bloody from there. To check out director Ti West’s new film (The Devil’s House, 2009), there is a dubbed session at 9:30 pm. On Saturday (13) and Sunday (14), there is an extra session, also dubbed, at 2:30 pm.

Daddy is Pop

The new film by Lázaro Ramos is a dramatic comedy inspired by the book Daddy is Pop, by Marcos Piangers, which features the actor as Tom, who sees his life change alongside his wife (Paolla Oliveira) with the arrival of their daughter Laura. The feature is yet another production in which Lázaro Ramos is involved and which receives good reviews, as it was, already this year, with Provisional Measure. The film is the one with the most sessions in the cinema program in Juazeiro – four – at 1:40 pm, 4 pm, 6:20 pm and 8:40 pm.

Bullet train

Brad Pitt has been reducing his film roles in recent years and focusing more on producing than acting. His last film as a protagonist had been Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019), but now the actor has returned with an action-comedy movie that entertains and takes your breath away at the same time. In Bullet train, Pitt is an unlucky assassin who just wants to do his job right and stay out of trouble when he’s recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) for a seemingly simple job: finding a suitcase on a bullet train in Japan and getting off the train with it. The problem, which he didn’t know, is that he will have a lot of competition to get the briefcase.

The film still has a great cast, such as Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, among other cameos. There are three dubbed sessions, at 15:00, 17:30 and 20:30.

The Speaker

This film features Fábio Porchat and Dani Calabresa in a romantic comedy – that’s right: it’s not just a comedy. Here, Porchat is Guilherme, an accountant who was fired and replaced by his wife, who travels to Rio de Janeiro and, when he sees a woman with a plaque, introduces himself as the person the woman was waiting for. That woman is Denise, played by Dani Calabresa. And Guilherme becomes a motivational speaker. And of course that’s going to be a problem, right?

The Speaker it was recorded before the pandemic and released just now. To check the result, there is a session on the schedule, at 1:20 pm.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth Thor movie opened a month ago and received a barrage of criticism due to its slapstick tone. The audience was also divided, but it was still enough to take in more than $300 million at the box office in its opening weekend and this week, this week, the mark of $700 million at the box office around the world.

The film shows, at first, a Thor who, after everything he’s been through in the MCU, now doesn’t want wars anymore, but promotes peace and self-knowledge. However, a deadly threat will make him enter a battle alongside the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg and that promises lots of love, thunder and rock ‘n roll, in a film that keeps the brand of director Taika Waititi, who revolutionized the world. hero in his third film (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017) and returns in this new adventure trying to bring new elements and nuances to the plot and look of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder features appearances by the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), in addition to the returns of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor. The villain of the film is Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale and undoubtedly one of the highlights of the feature.

To check it out, there are two sessions a day, all dubbed: 18:30 and 21:00.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that there was born a franchise that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are two dubbed sessions for the film, at 2:10 pm and 4:20 pm.