CONMEBOL confirms dates, times and transmission of the Copa Libertadores semifinals

Conmebol confirmed the dates, times and where the Copa Libertadores semifinals. In the “Brazilian key”, palm trees and Athletico will face each other on August 30, in Curitiba, and September 6, in São Paulo. Already Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) will face off on August 31, in Buenos Aires, and September 7, in Rio.

The games between Palmeiras and Athletico will be broadcast, with images, by SBT and Conmebol TV. The semifinal between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield will be broadcast only on ESPN. The fan can still follow all the information in Real Time THROW!.

Check out all the information about the Libertadores semifinals:

August 30, Tuesday, at 9:30 pm

Athletico vs Palmeiras, at Arena da Baixada

Broadcast: Conmebol TV, SBT and Real Time from LANCE!

August 31, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm

Vélez Sarsfield vs Flamengo, at José Almafitani

Broadcast: ESPN and LANCE Real Time!

September 6, Tuesday, at 9:30 pm

Palmeiras vs Athletico at Allianz Parque

Broadcast: Conmebol TV, SBT and Real Time from LANCE!

September 7, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield at Maracanã

Broadcast: ESPN and LANCE Real Time!