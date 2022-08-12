Corinthians and ex-U23 goalkeeper make extrajudicial agreement; see the details

Corinthians reached an out-of-court settlement and avoided another lengthy process in the Labor Court. This is a lawsuit filed by Filipe, a former Under-20 and Under-23 goalkeeper, who remained under contract with the club between October 2018 and December 2021.

The archer started earning a salary of BRL 20,000 and left the club with earnings of BRL 24,000. Timão recognized the debt in the amount of R$ 136.5 thousand referring to severance pay.

​The total amount refers to: R$ 72,867.38 as FGTS; R$ 33,132.62 as damages; R$ 24 thousand as a fine of art. 477 of the CLT, in addition to R$ 6,500 in legal fees

The agreement between the parties will be settled as follows:

R$ 28,566.31 – five days after the approval of the agreement;

BRL 28,566.31 – 30 days after approval of the agreement;

R$ 72,867.38 – 30 days after the payment of the second installment.

It was also defined that if Corinthians does not pay the installments within three business days after the due date, a fine of 50% will be applied on the amount of the installment due, with monetary restatement and legal interest on late payment until the effective payment.

In case of delay in the payment of two consecutive installments, all other installments will be due early, with a fine of 50% on the outstanding balance, in addition to monetary correction and legal interest on late payment until the effective payment.

Filipe played in 59 games for both Corinthians teams, 14 of them in the U-23. There were 31 wins, 15 draws and 13 losses, with 72 goals conceded (an average of 1.22 per game). His last game was in July 2021 for the Brasileiro de Aspirantes. Between 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the archer still spent almost a year on loan at Paraná.

