Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Palmeiras; see probable escalation

This Friday, Corinthians finished preparing for Saturday’s game, against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship. The day’s activities took place at CT Joaquim Grava, during the afternoon.

The squad started the work with a warm-up and then carried out a training in possession of the ball in a reduced space. Then, coach Vítor Pereira promoted tactical work, with an eye on the classic valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The day’s training continued for repetitions of dead balls and movement work in offensive actions, in addition to complementary finishing activities. After training, the related athletes started their concentration at the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, inside the CT, where they remain until the exit to the Neo Química Arena.

In recent months, Corinthians stopped publishing the lists of related parties for the matches, and thus, it is not known for sure who is missing Vítor Pereira’s team. The lineup will be made official one hour before the ball rolls and may have Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Cantillo (Roni), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Mosquito, Yuri Alberto (Adson) and Róger Guedes.

The duel between Corinthians and Palmeiras is scheduled for 7 pm this Saturday and takes place at Neo Química Arena. In addition to the three points, Derby also heats up the fight for first place, as the two teams are the ones that have scored the most so far in this edition of the Brazilian Championship.

